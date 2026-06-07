Fanatics Sportsbook promo code NYPOST: Bet $20, get $350 in bonus bets for the French Open Final

Bet $20, get $350 in bonus bets with Fanatics Sportsbook promo code NYPOST for the French Open.

The French Open will reach a dramatic conclusion on Sunday morning, and those looking to bet on the headliner of the clay-court, you will receive $350 in bonus bets daily for the next seven days after an initial $20 bet is placed.for new customers in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The French Open Final used to be Rafa Nadal’s stomping grounds. Then it was Carlos Alcaraz who took the torch. With the former retired and the latter injured, everybody assumed that Jannik Sinner would complete his career grand slam on Sunday. We will have a first-time winner after this final, not only for this tournament, but for Grand Slams in general.

New customers in AZ, CT, DC, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, VA, VT, WV or WY . Must toggle on this promotion in your bet slip and wager $20+ cash on any market within 7 days of account opening to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 7 days. Must opt in each day to claim Bonus Bets.

Bonus Bets issued in connection with this Promotion expire 24 hours from issuance. Terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Apply promotion in bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager daily for 10 consecutive days starting day of account creation.

FanCash rewards will equal the qualifying wager amount . FanCash issued under this promotion expires at 11:59 p.m. ET 7 days from issuance. Terms, incl. FanCash terms, apply—see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Michael Leboff is a long-suffering Islanders fan, but a long-profiting sports bettor with 10 years of experience in the gambling industry. He loves using game theory to help punters win bracket pools, find long shots, and learn how to beat the market in mainstream and niche sports.





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