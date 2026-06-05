Fanatics Sportsbook promo code NYPOST: Bet $20, get $350 in bonus bets for Game 2 of the NBA Finals

Bet $20 on the NBA Finals using the Fanatics sportsbook promo code NYPOST, and get $350 in bonus bets.

That first wager can be placed on Knicks vs. Spurs on Friday, or Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This offer is available to new users who are physically present in Arizona, Connecticut, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Washington D.C.

, and Wyoming. Enter the Most best-of-seven series, especially close ones, follow a familiar pattern. Game 1 is all about getting to know your opponent and downloading information, while Game 2 is when the chess match really hits its stride. These are two unfamiliar opponents, so you can expect plenty of adjustments from both sides as we get into the business end of this compelling NBA Finals.

New customers in AZ, CT, DC, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, VA, VT, WV or WY . Must toggle on this promotion in your bet slip and wager $20+ cash on any market within 7 days of account opening to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 7 days. Must opt in each day to claim Bonus Bets.

Bonus Bets issued in connection with this Promotion expire 24 hours from issuance. Terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Michael Leboff is a long-suffering Islanders fan, but a long-profiting sports bettor with 10 years of experience in the gambling industry. He loves using game theory to help punters win bracket pools, find long shots, and learn how to beat the market in mainstream and niche sports.





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