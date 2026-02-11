NHL and Fanatics Launch Hometown Remix Jerseys for All 32 Teams

The NHL and Fanatics unveiled the Hometown Remix program on Monday, a league-wide alternate uniform initiative for the 2026-27 season. The Panthers, Blackhawks and Sharks debut the jerseys Monday night.

The NHL and Fanatics launched the Hometown Remix jersey program on Monday. It is a league-wide special edition uniform, apparel and headwear initiative. All 32 teams received new designs.

NHL Hometown Remix Jersey Launch

The program celebrates the fans, fabric and local culture of each NHL team and its city. The Florida Panthers, Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks will be the first clubs to wear the new uniforms on ice. They debut Monday night. Each club will wear its Hometown Remix uniform several times throughout the remainder of the season.

Also read Blue Jackets, NHL and Fanatics unveil Hometown Remix uniform for 2026-27 season

The jerseys are expected to be worn only for the 2026-27 season. The NHL and Fanatics worked together for two years developing each Hometown Remix connection. Fanatics became the official on-ice uniform and authentic outfitter for the league ahead of the 2024-25 season. The jerseys were designed from scratch, with local landmarks, motifs and culture incorporated into each team's look.

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NHL senior executive vice president and chief partnership and club strategy officer Brian Jennings said in a press release, Few symbols in sports carry the history, pride, and emotional connection of an NHL sweater. Hometown Remix builds on that legacy in a fresh and authentic way, celebrating the fans, culture and communities that make each NHL market unique.

Together with Fanatics and our clubs, we have created designs that are rooted in local identity and tell a story about the cities and fans they represent. We are incredibly excited to bring the program to life and see that passion reflected both on the ice and in the stands. Brian Jennings also explained the vision in an interview.

Hyperlocal Approach Drives Design

He said, It was always envisioned with How do we do something different than what Adidas did with Reverse Retro 1.0 and 2.0? When Hometown Remix came in and we started those conversations, I was like, OK, there is something here in this hyperlocal thing. The part that got me really excited was the buy-in from the clubs.

He added that the goal was to do something different from Adidas' Reverse Retro series and that the concept centered on a hyperlocal approach. Dom Fillion, vice president of creative design for Fanatics, said in a press release, Hometown Remix represents the most exciting initiative our team has designed and delivered with our partners since we hit the ice with the NHL in 2024. What makes this program so special is the collaboration with each club.

The Chicago Blackhawks feature a vivid green base with the current logo and gold shoulder patches. Each sleeve features four debossed six-pointed stars, a nod to Chicago's city flag. The Florida Panthers' jersey takes cues from a graphic beach tee. It has a front crest showcasing a remixed version of the throwback Panthers shoulder patch logo and a sunrise theme for Sunrise, Florida, using a bold coral primary color.

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Team Uniform Design Details

The Anaheim Ducks jersey channels the Mighty Ducks films. The Winnipeg Jets feature a full aurora borealis scene on the hem. The Boston Bruins have a brown jersey for the first time in more than 100 years. The Nashville Predators have a country music stage wear look with flourishes and filigree.

They return to a sharp navy base for the first time in about 15 years. The Predators also lean into Nashville's honky-tonk vibe with guitar strings on numbers and piano keys on the collar. The Montreal Canadiens have the best white jersey of the four produced. It tells a strong story with white sleeves.

Ranking The 32 Jersey Designs

The Pittsburgh Penguins take the top spot in a ranking of the 32 designs with a pop art-inspired design that reimagines their logo. It features an offset outline and dotted yellow background. It nods to Andy Warhol, born in Pittsburgh in 1928, and includes a hem with Pittsburgh repeated in several colors for the city's boroughs. The Florida Panthers rank high for their bold coral jersey with a sunrise logo, a stark contrast to their physical playing style.

The Panthers' design had some wondering if New Orleans should get an NHL expansion team, as it looks Mardi Gras-ready. The Anaheim Ducks jersey answers what if the team leaned into its namesake, resembling the Mighty Ducks and a SoCal hip-hop video from 1998. Some teams fully embraced the assignment, while others faked their way through it. The ranking of the 32 Hometown Remix jerseys is based on looks, innovation, and how well they tie into the mission.

It considers how good the jerseys look, how innovative they are, and how well they tie into the Hometown Remix mission.