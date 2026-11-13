Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin engaged to model girlfriend Camille Fishel after 10 years of dating

Rubin, 54, shared the news in a post celebrating Fishel’s 36th birthday.

Michael Rubin revealed he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend model Camille Fishel as the pair celebrated in front of a beachside fireworks display. Rubin, 54, popped the question during Fishel’s 36th birthday festivities on Thursday evening alongside their two young daughters Romi and Gema.

One photo showed the couple posing with the children as Fishel displayed her sparkling engagement ring. Another captured the pair looking up as fireworks filled the evening sky before the final snap showed Rubin standing as he asked Fishel to marry him.

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“Congratulations to the both of you brother!! ” NBA great LeBron James posted while NFL legend Tom Brady left three heart emojis. Rubin and Fishel began dating in 2016. Although it’s not clear how they first met, Rubin made his first appearance on Fishel’s Instagram feed in May of that year.

Rubin also has an older daughter, Kylie, 20, from his previous marriage to Meegan Spector. The couple divorced in 2012 after seven years of marriage. Fishel grew up in St. Cloud, Fla. , before pursuing a career in modeling, working with agencies and appearing in fashion campaigns.

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The couple, pictured in 2023, began dating in 2016. Rubin was previously married to Meegan Spector from 2005 to 2012. Rubin founded Fanatics, the sports merchandise and collectibles powerhouse, in 1995, and is well known for his connections to some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment.

Earlier this year, Rubin moved the bash to July 1, instead of its usual July 3 or 4 dates, partly to avoid a Although Rubin was not invited to the nuptials, he said he didn’t want guests to have to choose between the two events.

“We were debating the dates,” he told People. “We were certainly aware of that date, but we didn’t change it because of that date. ”Welcome to the Page Six Community! Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! The couple, pictured in 2023, began dating in 2016. Rubin was previously married to Meegan Spector from 2005 to 2012.