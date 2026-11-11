Fanatics American Express Card Offers 5% FanCash Rewards With No Annual Fee

Fanatics is launching a no-annual-fee credit card that pays 5% back in FanCash at Fanatics-owned merchants and 2% elsewhere. A waitlist is open now.

Fanatics has unveiled the Fanatics American Express Card, a rewards credit card built around sports fandom rather than travel or general cash back. The card is not yet open for applications, but fans can join a waitlist to be notified when it launches. It carries no annual fee and earns rewards in FanCash, the loyalty currency of Fanatics, where $1 in FanCash equals $1 toward eligible purchases.

The card is issued by First Electronic Bank and powered by Imprint, and a Fanatics ONE account is required to hold it. Fanatics is positioning the product as a way to convert everyday spending into loyalty rewards inside its own ecosystem, rather than as a general-purpose payments card.

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How the Fanatics Card Earns FanCash Rewards

The Fanatics American Express Card earns 5% back in FanCash at Fanatics-owned merchants, a group that includes Fanatics.com, Lids, Mitchell & Ness, Fanatics Collect, Fanatics Live, Topps and league stores. That 5% rate applies on up to $5,000 in annual spending. All other purchases earn 2%.

Purchases made through the Fanatics App can stack to 8% or more, according to the card details. This makes the app the most rewarding channel for cardholders who already buy merchandise, tickets or collectibles from Fanatics.

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New cardholders can also earn bonus FanCash in two ways. They can receive $100 in bonus FanCash after spending $1,000 within 90 days, and another $100 for spending at least $500 a month for 12 consecutive billing cycles. FanCash can be redeemed for merchandise, tickets, trading cards and, in eligible states, sportsbook bonus bets.

Fanatics ONE Status and Championship Challenge Perks

Simply holding the Fanatics American Express Card grants Fanatics ONE Member Pro status. Cardmembers also receive 2,500 tier points at account opening, plus 10 tier points for every $50 in purchases.

Those tier points move cardholders toward higher Fanatics ONE tiers, which unlock event access, bonus FanCash and a dedicated concierge. Cardmembers also receive early access to at least four Topps drops a year, and because the card runs on the American Express Network, they gain access to Amex Offers, Amex Experiences ticket presales and built-in retail protections.

The most unusual feature is the Championship Challenge. Cardmembers who correctly predict the champions of MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL could receive up to $100,000 of their annual card spending back when the challenge launches. Full details, timing and eligibility rules have not yet been announced by Fanatics.

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What the Card Means for Fans and Fanatics

For fans who already spend heavily with Fanatics, the card offers a direct financial reason to consolidate purchases within one ecosystem. The 5% rate is generous only inside Fanatics properties, and the $5,000 annual cap limits how much that generosity can cost the company. The 2% base rate is competitive but not market-leading against general cash-back cards.

The card is designed to keep spending inside Fanatics. Because FanCash is redeemable only across Fanatics properties, every dollar of FanCash redeemed becomes Fanatics revenue, which makes the card a customer acquisition and retention tool as much as a payments product. The tier-point system adds a status incentive that rewards continued engagement.

Early access to limited Topps releases may matter more to serious collectors than a percentage of cash back, since supply is capped and secondary-market prices can exceed retail. Co-branded and private-label cards are a well-established way for retailers to capture interchange revenue and lift customer lifetime value, but they typically succeed or fail on whether their rewards feel exclusive rather than merely discounted. The Championship Challenge will be the key test of that exclusivity once its rules are published.