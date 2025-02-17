Fan Wins Big at 2025 NBA All-Star Game With Buzzer-Beating Shot

A young fan named Jaren wins a large sum of money after sinking a three-pointer at the buzzer during a contest against Damian Lillard at the 2025 NBA All-Star game.

On Sunday night, a fan named Jaren had the opportunity to walk away from the 2025 NBA All-Star game with a substantial amount of money. The challenge was simple: make a three-pointer before Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard sank three shots. After a series of attempts, the moment finally arrived, and Jaren successfully sank a shot at the buzzer as Lillard had already made two baskets. The scene was electric as Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, and the mascots swarmed the young fan.

Stephen Curry's reaction to the victory was also priceless. The segment, hosted by Mr. Beast, stretched out for an extended period, with numerous misses prompting the organizers to implement a time limit. Thankfully, they did, because Mr. Beast seemed to struggle with improvising in real-time. It's also worth noting the sportsmanship displayed by Lillard, who shot the ball from beyond the three-point line, making the challenge significantly more difficult. Had he shot from closer range, the contest might have been over in just a few attempts. Ryan Phillips, a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, has been immersed in digital media since 2009. His journey began at The Big Lead, where he spent eight years before joining SI in 2024. Phillips is also a co-host of The Assembly Call Podcast, which focuses on Indiana Hoosiers basketball, and previously contributed to Bleacher Report. A proud San Diego native, Phillips holds a journalism degree from Indiana University.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NBA All-Star Game Damian Lillard Fan Mr. Beast Three-Pointer

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nikola Jokic Selected as Western Conference All-Star Starter for 2025 NBA All-Star GameDenver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has been voted as one of the Western Conference frontcourt starters for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. The game will feature a new tournament format with first-to-40 pickup games.

Read more »

NBA All-Star Weekend 2025: Star-Studded Lineup and New FormatGet ready for an unforgettable NBA All-Star Weekend as the league's best converge in San Francisco, California, from February 14th to 16th. Experience the excitement of the Ruffles Celebrity NBA All-Star Game, the Castrol Rising Stars competition, the thrilling All-Star Saturday Night contests, and the revamped All-Star games.

Read more »

2025 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Set to Feature Star-Studded LineupThe 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend is set to be a spectacle of skill and athleticism, with the highlight being NBA All-Star Saturday Night at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The evening will feature the Kia Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, and the highly anticipated Slam Dunk competition. Top players from across the league will showcase their talents in each event.

Read more »

2 more Cavs players named to 2025 NBA All-Star GameCamryn Justice is a reporter at News 5 Cleveland.

Read more »

Anthony Black Named to Rising Stars for 2025 NBA All-Star WeekendOrlando Magic guard Anthony Black joins rookie teammate Tristan da Silva and two-way guard Mac McClung as representatives for the team in the 2025 NBA Rising Stars game.

Read more »

Trae Young Replaces Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2025 NBA All-Star GameAtlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been selected as an injury replacement for Giannis Antetokounmpo on Team Chuck in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. Young, who is averaging 23.5 points and 11.4 assists per game, joins a talented roster of players.

Read more »