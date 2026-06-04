Fan runs onto court to take selfie with Victor Wembanyama during NBA Finals

Spurs superstar was left “surprised” after a fan managed to run onto the court and tried to take a selfie with him during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Spurs superstar was left “surprised” after a fan managed to run onto the court and tried to take a selfie with him during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

High school students from across the US flexed their financial literacy in the Council for Economic Education’s National Personal Finance Challenge. New York City Hall turned its chambers into a runway for its first ever"Pride Ball" to kick off Pride Month celebrations.

Authorities in Brazil say two men tampered with a utility hole cover before a woman fell through it hours later. Woman rescued from car after intense hail storm Police in Aurora, Colorado, carried a woman to safety after her car got stuck in deep water during severe weather.

A Frontier Airlines passenger on a flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Chicago allegedly choked an off-duty flight attendant after trying to open an emergency exit door and attempting to enter the cockpit, an arrest affidavit shows. A CNN review of public records finds Waymo robotaxis have run red lights, driven into closed and flooded roads and nearly hit pedestrians. CNN’s Kyung Lah reports.





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Fan disrupts NBA Finals Game 1 while trying to take selfie with Spurs' Victor WembanyamaA fan ran onto the court trying to take a selfie with Victor Wembanyama during the Knicks-Spurs Game 1, briefly stopping play in the fourth quarter.

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Fan Runs Onto Court During NBA Finals Game 1 to Attempt Selfie with Victor WembanyamaDuring the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, a fan breached security and ran onto the floor while the San Antonio Spurs were on offense, trying to record a selfie video with Victor Wembanyama. The intruder was quickly detained by security guards and escorted off the court without contacting any players, leaving the rookie confused but smiling as the New York Knicks led 92-86.

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Selfie-Hunting Fan Stops Game 1 of NBA Finals for Shot with Victor WembanyamaA selfie-hunting fan stormed the court during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's NBA Finals Game 1 to get a shot alongside San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama and New York’s Mitchell Robinson.

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