Fan Reimagines The Wind Waker in Breath of the Wild's Art Style to Stunning Effect

A YouTuber's concept trailer merges the cel-shaded world of The Wind Waker with the painterly visuals of Breath of the Wild, creating a breathtaking fan-made vision that has Zelda fans clamoring for an official remake or sequel.

Since the franchise began way back in 1986, The Legend of Zelda has welcomed all manner of art styles, from the early pixel graphics to the more recent Wilds duology that introduced a more painterly style to Link's adventures.

We also had the cel-shaded and cartoon-like style of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. Overall, The Legend of Zelda franchise has featured around 13 unique art styles, with some being more appreciated than others.

However, how would it be received if one iconic Zelda art style was transported to another game in the series? More specifically, what would The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker look like with the style of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild? Well, thanks to one creator, we now have the answer.

Released in 2017, Breath of the Wild and its sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, were the first Zelda entries to feature a much more artistic style, with the kingdom of Hyrule looking like it was part of an Impressionist painting. It was a gamble for Nintendo, and one that was met with mixed reviews. So much so, that the Wilds art style has seemingly ended with the Nintendo Switch duology.

However, YouTuber 16-Bit Dreams has given us a glimpse into another hit Zelda title, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, no longer supporting its cel-shaded, cartoon-like style, but now looking as though it was a part of the Wilds series. Showcased on their channel, we were treated to a 3-minute concept trailer which shows The Wind Waker as we have never seen it before, as Link embarks on a journey across a group of individual islands in an attempt to save his sister from the clutches of Ganon.

The results are simply stunning, with both the colors and lighting being a vibrant explosion on the screen. It is hard to believe that this is merely a concept trailer, and not an official release from Nintendo, and it was no wonder that fans took to the comments to share their praise.

"This might be the most visually pleasing fan-made content I have ever seen," one comment read. Another agreed, adding,"I would 100% buy this on a launch if this was an actual game.

" Others used this opportunity to come up with ways that Nintendo could present potential remakes in the future. "If Nintendo went back to Wind Waker's style, but made an open world sequel, I'd be so hyped. Make it pirate-themed and double down on the sailing," one comment read.

With another claiming that"this imaginary Wind Waker sequel would make me go into debt and buy a Switch 2 to play it," it seems as though the fans know what they want. At the time of writing, there are no rumors of a potential modern-day The Wind Waker remake.

However, with reports that we are just months away from an announcement surrounding a The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, the future may look bright when it comes to the return of our favorite Zelda classics





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Zelda Wind Waker Breath Of The Wild Fan Art Concept Trailer Remake

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