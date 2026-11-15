Fan Petition Urges Skydance and Warner Bros to Restore James Gunn and Peter Safran

Over 238,000 fans sign petition demanding Skydance and Warner Bros reverse decision to replace James Gunn and Peter Safran from DC Studios leadership roles.

James Gunn and Peter Safran are facing intense backlash from the global fan community following reports of their potential departure from their executive roles at DC Studios. A newly launched petition on Change.org has rapidly gained traction, demanding that Skydance Media and Warner Bros. Discovery reverse their decision regarding the creative leadership of the DC Universe.

Petition Surpasses 238,608 Signatures for DC Leadership

The initiative to reinstate James Gunn and Peter Safran has achieved a significant milestone by crossing the 200,000 signature threshold, now standing at 238,608 signatures according to the latest available data. This volume of support highlights the deep emotional connection fans maintain with the current creative direction of the studio.

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The petition serves as a formal appeal to both Skydance Leadership and Warner Bros. executives, urging them to reconsider the recent changes in management. Fans argue that the current leadership team has earned their trust through tangible results and a clear vision for the franchise's future.

Gunn and Safran Delivered Major DC Projects to Audiences

The core argument presented in the petition highlights the specific contributions made by James Gunn and Peter Safran since their appointment. The duo has overseen the successful rollout of multiple high-profile projects that have resonated with both critics and general audiences.

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Key productions credited to their leadership include the film Superman, which is generating significant pre-release buzz. Additionally, their portfolio includes the series Peacemaker, the animated hit Creature Commandos, the upcoming series Lanterns, and the announced project Clayface.

Supporters emphasize that these works have done more than just entertain; they have successfully introduced new characters to the mainstream and explored diverse genres within the superhero framework. This variety has helped construct a cohesive and interconnected universe that fans are eager to see continue.

Fan Support Outpaces Previous SnyderVerse Petitions

The current surge in support for the DC Studios heads is notably higher than previous major fan campaigns within the same ecosystem. To illustrate the scale of this movement, the Restore the SnyderVerse petition, which sought to revive a previous cinematic continuity, reached only 79,000 signatures as of November 2026.

This disparity indicates that the current fanbase is more organized and motivated than in previous years. The rapid accumulation of signatures suggests that a significant portion of the demographic considers Gunn and Safran essential to the integrity of the DC brand.

Concerns Over the Future of DC Storylines

Beyond the specific films and series listed, the petition addresses a broader anxiety regarding narrative continuity. Fans are explicitly asking for reassurance that the complex storylines currently unfolding have a stable and long-term future.

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The interconnected nature of the modern DC Universe requires consistent creative stewardship to maintain coherence. Without the continued guidance of James Gunn and Peter Safran, many supporters fear that the carefully laid groundwork for future installments could be abandoned or altered abruptly.

The demand for transparency and stability underscores a desire for a predictable development roadmap. The petition serves as a collective voice seeking to influence corporate strategy by demonstrating the immense public interest in the current creative team's tenure.

Next Steps for Skydance and Warner Bros. Decision Makers

While the petition represents a powerful display of fan sentiment, it remains a symbolic gesture until addressed by the executive bodies of Skydance Media and Warner Bros. The studios now face the challenge of balancing corporate restructuring plans with the vocal demands of their most engaged consumer base.

The outcome of this pressure campaign will likely influence internal discussions regarding the long-term contract status of the DC Studios co-CEO. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether the leadership team remains intact or if the transition proceeds as originally reported.