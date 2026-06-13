Fan-Made ROM Hack Revamps Pokémon X & Y with New Modes

Pokémon Eternal X & Wilting Y, a ROM hack by Buffel Saft, reimagines the original X and Y games with added difficulty, new Pokémon, and four distinct versions-Legal, Rebalanced, Insanity, and Online-offering legal movesets, stat tweaks, extreme challenges, and multiplayer battles for fans while awaiting official releases.

Pokémon X and Y are very solid entries in the gargantuan creature-collecting series, so much so that they perhaps go a little underappreciated as more and more games are released.

It added the Mega Evolution system to proceedings, and though we can argue all day about how it has been utilized since, it's undoubtedly a pretty great idea in principle. Though other games are shouted about more often, they are also prime candidates for an official remake, particularly given how in vogue those are right now.

With that potential future seemingly far from Game Freak's minds right now, there are some fans who have taken matters into their own hands, refreshing the experience for a new generation. Created by the ROM hacker Buffel Saft, Pokémon Eternal X & Wilting Y are a reimagining of the originals that dial up the difficulty and adds a bunch of additional 'mons and features to the proverbial party.

It currently comes in four different downloads, a Legal Version, a Rebalanced Version, an Insanity Mode, and an Online Mode. The Legal Version,"adds many egg and tutor moves to almost every Pokémon's level up moves, all of which are legal in the official games," making this the download of choice if you don't like fan-made alterations to how the 'mons are set up.

The Rebalanced Version includes all of the above, as well as many base stat, type and movepool changes, designed to bring otherwise weak Pokémon into relevance. Insanity Mode, as the name may suggest, is designed to make the game considerably more difficult. It's deliberately poorly balanced in order to cater to those who really want to test their skills, and it should be a fun challenge for more experienced players.

The Online Version allows you to battle against real players, with the general setup of the game similar to the Legal Version detailed above. It's available to download for free online from various sources. Just make sure you have a copy of one of the original games to keep everything above board for your playthrough.

If you're a longtime Pokémon fan, then you could certainly do a lot worse than Pokémon Eternal X & Wilting Y if you're looking to fill the time between now and whenever Game Freak decides to release Winds and Waves. That's currently scheduled to drop at some point in 2027, so there's plenty of time to work through some ROM hacks in the meantime.

Pokemon X and Y Like JRPG OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Avg: 86/100 Critics Rec: 84% Released October 12, 2023 ESRB e Developer Game Freak Publisher Nintendo Engine Unreal Engine 6 Images Close Genre JRPG Powered by Expand Collapse





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Pokémon X Y ROM Hack Insanity Mode Rebalanced Version Online Battles

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