A GitHub project by unowncollectables ports Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver to Nintendo 3DS with 60fps performance, offering a high-quality preview for fans awaiting an official Nintendo Switch or Switch 2 release.

Fans of the original Game Boy Color titles have long advocated for the re-release of Pokemon Gold and Pokemon Silver , with anticipation intensifying this year. The excitement grew significantly after the release of Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen on the eShop earlier this year for the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. These classic titles represent a logical next step for modernization, and a return to the Johto region via HeartGold and SoulSilver would be highly anticipated.

Official Ports Await While Fan Projects Rise

Rumors regarding a new game focused on Generation 2 have circulated frequently, including speculation about a Let's Go entry set in Johto following the success of Pokemon Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! . Additional rumors suggested a Pokemon Legends: Johto title, including alleged leaks earlier this year. Despite these buzzes, an official re-release of HeartGold and SoulSilver on modern hardware remains unconfirmed by Nintendo. In the absence of official announcements, the community has turned to impressive ROMhacks and decompilations to bridge the gap.

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unowncollectables 60fps Port Details

A significant project led by unowncollectables is now available on GitHub, providing a port that runs at 60fps. This fan-made adaptation targets the Nintendo 3DS and is currently in active development, though the latest version is playable. As of November 2026, the port delivers mostly 60fps performance in the overworld, although the opening animation currently operates at 30fps. These technical enhancements offer a clear glimpse of how the Generation 2 games could appear on newer platforms.

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New Visuals and Experimental Features

The latest version introduces visible wild Pokemon on the screen, sharp game text, and an encounter finger, alongside other substantial updates. Experimental features are also present, including a system that changes the seasons. These seasonal changes currently apply to SoulSilver , while the GitHub page indicates that compiles and packages exist for HeartGold . However, neither game has undergone console or emulator playtesting for the HeartGold-specific builds yet. The repository provides all necessary resources for users interested in optimizing the experience.

Future Release Potential and Pokemon Day

While this modded version is not the official release on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, it represents a substantial upgrade to widely regarded remakes. Official releases appear likely, especially with increased Pokemon Gold and Silver merchandise releasing this year and next. The next Pokemon Day is scheduled for February 27, 2027, approximately three months away. While attention will focus on the Generation 10 titles, Pokemon Winds and Waves , a shadow-drop of HeartGold and SoulSilver would align perfectly with those celebrations.