A spectator was shot and killed at a New Jersey high school during a varsity football game Wednesday night, officials said.

A spectator was shot and killed at a New Jersey high school during a varsity football game Wednesday night, officials said. The man was shot in the face during halftime of the Teaneck High School Thanksgiving game against Hackensack, according to a witness and ABC7.

“Both teams were in the locker room and everybody was just, you know, walking around, talking, and all of a sudden I heard pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” the witness told reporters. The victim, a recent graduate from Hackensack, was pronounced dead after he was rushed to the hospital, Teaneck Mayor Mark Schwartz told News12 New Jersey.

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“Everybody was running up towards the high school, running away from where the shots came from,” he said, adding that paramedics arrived quickly and attempted to perform CPR on the victim. “This is not a school issue. This is an outside-of-school thing and they brought it into the school. ” Detectives with the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Robbery-Homicide Division and Major Crimes Unit responded to the campus to help Teaneck police with the investigation.