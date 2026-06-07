Fan-favorite sci-fi film Disclosure Day and Supergirl release dates

This news text highlights the upcoming releases of Disclosure Day and Supergirl, both highly anticipated sci-fi films, along with their release dates.

A new sci-fi has become a fan-favorite with an unprecedented Rotten Tomatoes score. 2026 is a major year for fans of sci-fi, with one of the most notable releases being Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day , to be released on June 12.

Recently, Masters of the Universe was released, and audiences loved the adaptation, giving it a generous Rotten Tomatoes rating of 87%. DC is coming back with Supergirl starring Milly Alcock, which will be arriving in theaters on June 26. ScreenRant.com | SF Sci-Fi Archive Interactive Quiz ScreenRant/ TV/ Sci-Fi/ Trivia Signal Received · Deep Space Broadcast The Ultimate Sci-Fi TV Trivia Quiz “The truth is out there.

” 🚀Deep SpaceFinal frontiers ⌛Time TravelWibbly wobbly 👽AliensWe are not alone 👁DystopiaThe black mirror 💡Upside DownHawkins, 1983 ENGAGE → QUESTION 1 / 8STAR TREK 01 The most famous opening monologue in TV sci-fi begins: “Space: the final frontier. These are the voyages of the ___. ” Complete the line from the original 1966 Star Trek series. AUSS Voyager BUSS Defiant CStarship Enterprise DUSS Discovery ✓ Engage!

William Shatner’s iconic opening — “Its five-year mission: to explore strange new worlds, to seek out new life and new civilizations, to boldly go where no man has gone before” — has become one of the most quoted passages in all television. Later Trek series would adapt it, but the Enterprise is the one that started it all. ✗ Subspace interference! The answer is Starship Enterprise.

USS Voyager belongs to the 1995–2001 series, the Defiant to Deep Space Nine, and the Discovery to the modern 2017 series. It’s the original Enterprise, captained by James T. Kirk, that William Shatner immortalized in that final-frontier monologue.

NEXT → QUESTION 2 / 8DOCTOR WHO 02 The Doctor’s time machine is disguised as a 1960s British police box and is famously bigger on the inside than the outside. What is the acronym it’s known by? ATRACIS BTARDIS CTRADIS DTANDIS ✓ Allons-y! TARDIS stands for Time And Relative Dimension In Space.

The name was coined by the Doctor’s granddaughter Susan in the very first 1963 episode. The police-box shape is the result of its chameleon circuit getting stuck while parked in 1963 London — and it’s stayed that way for sixty-plus years. ✗ Chronal distortion! The answer is TARDIS — Time And Relative Dimension In Space.

The other options are invented distractors. The TARDIS first appeared in 1963 and has followed every regeneration of the Doctor since, though its interior famously redesigns itself whenever the showrunners want a fresh look.

NEXT → QUESTION 3 / 8BSG REBOOT 03 The acclaimed 2004 Battlestar Galactica reboot — considered one of the greatest sci-fi TV shows ever made — was developed by which writer-producer, a veteran of Star Trek: The Next Generation and Deep Space Nine? ARonald D. Moore BJ. Michael Straczynski CDavid Eick DGlen A. Larson ✓ So say we all! Ronald D. Moore developed the modern Battlestar Galactica, reimagining Glen A. Larson’s 1978 original as a gritty, post-9/11 political allegory.

Moore had cut his teeth writing many of TNG and DS9’s best episodes. His BSG aired 2004–2009 and tackled terrorism, torture, faith, and what it means to be human. ✗ Frak! The answer is Ronald D. Moore.

J. Michael Straczynski created Babylon 5, David Eick was Moore’s co-executive-producer on BSG, and Glen A. Larson created the original 1978 Battlestar Galactica. Moore took Larson’s cheesy space opera and rebuilt it into a Peabody Award-winning meditation on war and morality.

NEXT → QUESTION 4 / 8STRANGER THINGS 04 Netflix’s ’80s-drenched sci-fi hit Stranger Things is set in a small American town sitting above a secret government lab that tore a hole into the “Upside Down. ” What is the town called? ADerry, Maine BCastle Rock, Oregon CHawkins, Indiana DSpringwood, Ohio ✓ Friends don’t lie!

Hawkins, Indiana is the fictional town the Duffer Brothers invented for Stranger Things — home to Hawkins National Laboratory, where Dr. Brenner’s MKUltra-style experiments opened a rift into the Upside Down. The show is actually filmed in Jackson, Georgia, but the Hawkins sign is now an iconic TV landmark. ✗ The Upside Down! The answer is Hawkins, Indiana.

Derry is Stephen King’s fictional town from IT, Castle Rock is another King town , and Springwood is from A Nightmare on Elm Street. The Duffer Brothers deliberately evoked King’s small-town horror tradition when creating Hawkins.

NEXT → QUESTION 5 / 8THE X-FILES 05 In The X-Files, Fox Mulder has a famous poster hanging in his FBI basement office — a UFO photograph with a three-word tagline beneath it. What does the tagline say? A“Trust No One” B“The Truth Is Out There” C“Deny Everything” D“I Want To Believe” ✓ The truth is out there!

“I Want To Believe” sits below a blurry UFO photo on the poster that hangs in Mulder’s basement office throughout the series. The line became so associated with the show that it was used as the title of the 2008 feature film, The X-Files: I Want to Believe. ✗ File that one away! The answer is “I Want To Believe.

” “Trust No One,” “Deny Everything,” and “The Truth Is Out There” are all iconic X-Files taglines — but it’s “I Want To Believe” that’s literally printed on the UFO poster in Mulder’s office, and which became the title of the franchise’s 2008 movie. NEXT → QUESTION 6 / 8SEVERANCE 06 Apple TV+’s Severance — about office workers whose memories are surgically divided between their work and personal lives — was created by a first-time showrunner who used to be a customer service rep.

Who is he? ADamon Lindelof BDan Erickson CBen Stiller DJonathan Nolan ✓ Praise Kier! Dan Erickson wrote the Severance pilot while working soul-crushing office jobs — literally daydreaming about splitting his mind so the “work-him” would suffer instead. Ben Stiller came on as executive producer and directed most episodes, but Erickson is the creator whose personal ennui gave us Lumon Industries.

✗ Outie interference! The answer is Dan Erickson. Damon Lindelof created Lost, The Leftovers, and Watchmen; Ben Stiller is Severance’s executive producer and primary director ; Jonathan Nolan created Westworld and Person of Interest. Erickson’s script sat on the Black List for years before Stiller championed it.

NEXT → QUESTION 7 / 8BLACK MIRROR 07 In 2018, Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror released a groundbreaking feature-length episode that let viewers make choose-your-own-adventure style decisions for the protagonist. What was it called? ABandersnatch BUSS Callister CSan Junipero DMetalhead ✓ Interactive transmission received! Bandersnatch followed young programmer Stefan as he adapted a choose-your-own-adventure novel in 1984.

Viewers could make choices at key moments, branching the story into multiple endings. It was Netflix’s most ambitious interactive experiment — and the meta commentary on viewer control remains quintessential Black Mirror. ✗ Null pointer! The answer is Bandersnatch.

USS Callister is the Emmy-winning Star Trek riff, San Junipero is the beloved ’80s romance episode, and Metalhead is the black-and-white robot-dog thriller. All are Black Mirror, but only Bandersnatch was the interactive choose-your-own-adventure special that launched in December 2018.

NEXT → QUESTION 8 / 8FIREFLY 08 Joss Whedon’s space-western Firefly became a legendary cult classic after Fox infamously cancelled it — airing episodes out of order, burying the pilot, and pulling the plug. How many episodes aired on Fox before cancellation? A8 B11 C13 D22 ✓ Shiny! Only 11 of the 14 produced Firefly episodes aired on Fox in late 2002 before the network pulled the plug.

The remaining three first aired in proper order on the Sci-Fi Channel and eventually on DVD. Fan outcry led to the 2005 film Serenity — a rare cinematic rescue for a cancelled series. ✗ Fox strikes again! The answer is 11.

Fourteen episodes were actually filmed, but Fox only aired 11 before cancellation, and they aired them out of order with the pilot held until last. The complete set finally aired on Sci-Fi Channel and DVD, and the fan-driven “Browncoats” campaign eventually convinced Universal to greenlight Serenity. REVEAL MY SCORE → Transmission Complete · Signal Decoded Your Sci-Fi Rating 👽 / 8 Trekkie-level canon — or still buffering?

⤴ RETRANSMIT However, this underrated web comic series turned sci-fi movie has truly surprised all with its impressive and near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes rating of 94% based on over 1,000 reviews. The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act has certainly made an impression, with audiences stating it's"an incredible ending to an amazing show," and was"a bittersweet end to the characters.

" The Amazing Digital Circus is a dark comedy that revolves around humans who are now trapped in a 1990s-style video game, and their minds are uploaded into cartoon avatars controlled by an omnipotent AI named Caine. It is an indie 3D animated web series created in 2023 by Gooseworx and produced by Glitch Productions, and it became a viral sensation with over one billion views.

The series even ended up being shown on Netflix, and now the finale has officially arrived. The final two episodes were released in cinemas around the world, titled The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act.

According to multiple reports, the indie production grossed $6.8 million at the U.S. box office on its opening day, with Glitch Productions telling longtime fans to call up local theaters and demand they show the animated movie, which was also a tactic used by YouTuber Markiplier for his recent directorial debut Iron Lung. However, not everyone was impressed by the theatrical release plan due to the origins of the series being only released online.

The Last Act will be released on Glitch Production's YouTube channel on June 19 as fans complain around the world in those countries the movie is not accessible in. The movie has been released in countries such as Brazil, Japan, and South Africa.

In an interview with Newsbeat at the BBC, a fan of the original series, Emmanuel Akinnubi, stated: "Some fans from underprivileged backgrounds and people from different countries who might not be near a cinema where it's showing won't be able to see it and will have to wait two weeks for it to fully release on YouTube. So during those two weeks you know they are certainly subject to seeing some spoilers and just having the ending ruined for them.

"A lot of the dedicated fans who are privileged enough to live near areas that are showing the movie will be able to go to the cinemas and dress up as whatever their favourite character is and be able to see people who love this show just as much as they do.

" Despite the divisive theatrical release, the Rotten Tomatoes score is a major win for the indie team as The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act proves to be one of the highest-rated sci-fi movies released so far this year. 10/10 The Amazing Digital Circus 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Like Follow Followed TV-PG Animation Comedy Drama Sci-Fi & Fantasy Horror Release Date 2023 - 2026-00-00 Network YouTube, Netflix Directors Gooseworx Writers Gooseworx Cast See All Creator Gooseworx Powered by Expand Collapse





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