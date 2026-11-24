New trailer reveals Steve Rogers has a son with Peggy Carter, but fans worry his seven-year absence from the MCU undermines emotional investment in the new film.

The release of the latest trailer for the highly anticipated film Doomsday has sparked significant debate among fans regarding the narrative placement of Steve Rogers. The promotional material unveiled a major plot twist revealing that Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter are parents to a pre-teen son, a development that immediately raised questions about the character's timeline and relevance in the current cinematic landscape.

This revelation comes at a time when many viewers are already grappling with frustrations over Steve's decision to remain in the past, an action that some believe contributed to the complexities of the multiverse storyline. The trailer heavily features Steve Rogers, with Loki appearing at the couple's home, yet this focus clashes with the character's prolonged absence from the screen.

Also read Avengers Doomsday Trailer Reveals Steve Rogers Family and Doctor Doom Threat

Steve Rogers Absent From Multiverse Saga

One of the primary concerns expressed by the audience is the fact that Steve Rogers has not appeared in any Marvel Cinematic Universe project since the events of the original Infinity Saga concluded approximately seven years ago. This long hiatus means that the current generation of viewers lacks the same emotional investment and familiarity with the character that earlier audiences possessed.

The difficulty for filmmakers is that the narrative appears to position Steve Rogers as the emotional core of Doomsday. Without recent on-screen presence, it is challenging for the movie to instantly reinvest viewers in his personal journey, especially when the story relies on his legacy rather than his current actions within the ongoing saga.

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Fan Reaction To Family Reveal

The unannounced reveal of a son created a mixed reaction, with some fans finding it hard to feel emotionally connected to a family dynamic they have not seen developed over the last seven years. While the return of Chris Evans was initially marketed as a massive, momentous occasion, the lack of recent context has led to speculation that the connection feels loose and disconnected from recent events.

Many observers suggest that Marvel Studios may have withheld Chris Evans from the screen to maximize the impact of his return, but this strategy appears to have backfired. The result is a scenario where the audience is asked to care deeply about a character who has been effectively absent from the narrative for a significant portion of the current era.

Implications For Doomsday Success

The central question now facing the production is whether the film can overcome the disconnect between the character's legendary status and his current irrelevance to the active storyline. If the movie banks solely on nostalgia from the Infinity Wars films, it risks alienating viewers who are looking for new developments rather than a retrospective look at past events.

As anticipation builds, the audience awaits further details on how the narrative will address these gaps. The success of Doomsday may ultimately depend on how effectively the filmmakers can bridge the seven-year gap and make the return of Steve Rogers feel necessary and emotionally resonant for modern fans.