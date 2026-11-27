New fan art illustrates a potential team-up between the Scarlet Witch and Doctor Doom, fueling speculation about Elizabeth Olsen's return in Avengers Doomsday following her resurrection in VisionQuest.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently abuzz with speculation and excitement as new fan art circulates online, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the potential return of Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch in the highly anticipated film Avengers: Doomsday.

This artwork, shared on Instagram by the artist known as @rahalarts, depicts a dramatic and visually striking team-up between Olsen's Wanda Maximoff and Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. In the illustration, the two powerful characters stand side by side, showcasing their distinct magical abilities. Doom's hand glows with an eerie green hue, while Wanda's emits her signature crimson energy, symbolizing a complex dynamic between the two iconic figures.

Also read Robert Downey Jr Joins Marvel Cinematic Universe As Doctor Doom

Elizabeth Olsen Scarlet Witch Role Evolution

While Marvel Studios has not officially confirmed the Scarlet Witch's appearance in the upcoming movie, the visual community's enthusiasm highlights the deep engagement fans have with the character's ongoing narrative journey. Elizabeth Olsen's portrayal of Wanda Maximoff has evolved significantly since her debut in the franchise. Initially introduced as a villain allied with Ultron, Wanda transitioned into an Avenger, played a pivotal role in the superhero Civil War, and helped defeat Thanos.

Her storyline took a darker turn in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where she created the Westview Hex and became a formidable antagonist. That film concluded with Wanda realizing the gravity of her actions, specifically the multiversal murders she committed in search of her sons. She ultimately sacrificed herself to destroy the Darkhold, seemingly ending her arc.

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However, the recent television series VisionQuest has reopened this chapter. The show's post-credits scene revealed that Doctor Doom resurrected Wanda from the ruins of Mount Wundagore, setting the stage for her involvement in future events. This narrative twist provides a logical bridge for her return, connecting her resurrection directly to the ambitions of Doctor Doom. The integration of the Scarlet Witch into Avengers: Doomsday appears increasingly plausible given the clues left in previous media.

Doctor Doom Resurrected Scarlet Witch Plans

Doctor Doom, seeking to build his own army, has been teased as potentially recruiting the Latverian Witches, a group of magic users mentioned in trailers and posters. Doom explicitly stated in VisionQuest that he intended to claim Wanda's immense power for himself.

Furthermore, scenes from Avengers: Endgame Encore hint at Doom kidnapping Hulk, suggesting he is actively assembling a roster of villains and heroes to challenge the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men. As the release date of December 18, 2026 approaches, the anticipation for how Wanda's resurrected character will interact with Doom's empire continues to grow.

The directorial team of Anthony and Joe Russo, alongside producers Kevin Feige and others, are crafting a story that promises to weave these disparate threads into a cohesive and epic conclusion to the Multiverse Saga.