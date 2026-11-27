High-profile inmates including Lindsay Clancy, Elizabeth Holmes, Christa Pike, and Ghislaine Maxwell are being served special Thanksgiving dinner menus while incarcerated at various facilities across the United States.

Famous inmates Lindsay Clancy, Elizabeth Holmes, Christa Pike and Ghislaine Maxwell are all being offered festive options to dine on this Thanksgiving while in custody at facilities around the country, according to reports.

, is slated to be offered turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, and a dinner roll at Tewksbury Hospital in Massachusetts where she is being held as she awaits a retrial, Clancy, who is now paraplegic and uses a wheelchair, has been at the medical facility since her arrest for killing Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months, on Jan. 24, 2023 — after which she paralyzed herself in a suicide attempt. Lindsay Clancy watches jury members as Judge William Sullivan polls them in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026.

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She is slated to be tried a second time on March 29, after her first trial this summer ended with a hung jury that was 11-1 in favor of finding her not guilty by reason of insanity. Pike, who was convicted of torturing and murdering 19-year-old classmate Colleen Slemmer in 1995, would have the option to eat turkey breast and gravy, bread dressing, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce and seasoned green beans for the main course, the outlet reported.