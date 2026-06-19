Famke Janssen thinks Avengers: Doomsday made a mistake by not including her in the lineup. The actor played Jean Grey in the original X-Men movies.

Famke Janssen believes Avengers: Doomsday made a mistake by not including her in the lineup. The actor played Jean Grey in the original X-Men movies, alongside Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, James Marsden's Cyclops, and Halle Berry's Storm.

Though Janssen's Jean ended up getting a happier ending than originally depicted, she hasn't been seen since 2014. Janssen addressed her absence in the upcoming Marvel movie while speaking at a Spacecon 2026 panel. She joked about how she says 'to everyone I'm the worst actor in the world,' before stating that she thinks Avengers: Doomsday made a mistake by not including her.

The confirmed lineup of actors from the original X-Men movies appearing in Avengers: Doomsday includes Marsden as Cyclops, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, and Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler. These characters will team up with the original Avengers, the New Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and other heroes. Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on December 18.

The original X-Men movies can be streamed alongside the entirety of the MCU on Disney+. Avengers: Doomsday is set to bring together a massive lineup of Marvel characters, including some of the original X-Men cast members. The movie is directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, and written by Stephen McFeely, Michael Waldron, Jack Kirby, and Stan Lee. Janssen's absence from the movie is disappointing to her, as she believes her character should have been included.

In January, longtime X-Men comic writer Chris Claremont alleged that Janssen's Jean is among the returning X-Men cast members. However, his claim hasn't been corroborated. After dying at the end of X2: X-Men United and being reborn as Phoenix, Janssen's Jean met her seemingly permanent demise in X-Men: The Last Stand. The actor then reprised Jean in The Wolverine, where she was depicted as the titular protagonist's recurring hallucination.

Finally, Janssen cameoed as the character one last time in X-Men: Days of Future Past. Thanks to the changes Wolverine made to the timeline, her and Cyclops' deaths were erased. Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner succeeded Janssen as Jean Grey, playing the younger version of the character in X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix. It's also been theorized that Stranger Things' Sadie Sink is playing Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but her role remains officially undisclosed.

In the animated realm, Jennifer Hale is currently voicing the character in the Disney+ series X-Men '97





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