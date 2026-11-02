Famke Janssen Criticizes Age Gap Double Standards in X-Men After Reflecting on Star Trek Role

Critics analyze the controversial arranged marriage storyline in Star Trek featuring Famke Janssen and Patrick Stewart, contrasting it with her X-Men casting opportunities.

Famke Janssen has publicly criticized Hollywood's ageism, calling out the double standard where women are replaced by older actresses while men remain on screen, a stance reinforced by her 1992 Star Trek experience with Patrick Stewart.

Janssen, who played the Kriosian empath Kamala in the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode The Perfect Mate, made the switch from modeling to acting with that guest-starring role. The character was a woman destined to end a war between two planets through a marriage that was arranged for her in childhood.

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Throughout the episode, Patrick Stewart's Captain Picard catches feelings for Kamala, an outcome that was expected by everyone involved. Kamala is an empathic metamorph who senses male desire and alters her appearance to match it, producing pheromones so potent she lived in stasis until her wedding day.

Kriosian Ambassador Briam admitted he could not have resisted the temptation, a comment that offended Picard even though he had tried to persuade Kamala to cancel the union. This awkward dynamic remains difficult to watch today, especially given the twenty-five-year age difference between the leads.

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Janssen would have been 28 at the time of filming, while Stewart was 52. The age gap is not unheard of for romantic pairings, but seeing the two together now feels much too awkward for many viewers. Janssen noted that it could have been worse, yet the experience highlighted industry disparities.

The film industry often replaces younger female actresses with older versions while allowing male actors to age naturally, a disparity noted by observers of the age gap between the Star Trek leads. Janssen called out the filmmakers for this double standard, pointing out that women get replaced with older versions never to be seen again.

Viewers largely rejected the romantic chemistry between Stewart and Janssen, finding the arranged marriage narrative outdated for a franchise that had previously challenged traditional gender roles. Critics raised serious concerns about consent and maturity, noting Kamala was an adult only because she had just awakened from stasis.

Janssen's distinctive facial makeup in Star Trek closely resembled the design later used for Jadzia Dax, leading to speculation about how she might have fit into other franchise roles. She ultimately declined offers to pursue film work, a decision that influenced her career trajectory.

This choice prevented her from potentially playing characters like Jean Grey in X-Men, whose portrayal in X-Men: The Last Stand faced significant criticism for poor adaptation choices. Fans regret that Janssen never had the chance to portray Jean Grey with the autonomy and depth the character deserves.

Janssen and Stewart eventually acted together again in the X-Men films, but their dynamic was shifted to that of a mentor and a mentee. The status quo of the films posits Jean Grey as one of Charles Xavier's first students, part of the initial class that included Cyclops and Storm.

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Storm, Cyclops, and Jean Grey all work with considerable autonomy within the school through the classes they teach. Jean in particular functions as the main doctor on staff apart from Xavier, highlighting the agency the character should have had.

X-Men: The Last Stand frames the Phoenix not as a cosmic force but as a darker personality of Jean's, one so powerful that Charles Xavier decided to lock it behind mental barriers. This decision irreversibly took agency away from Jean, contradicting the themes of the original Dark Phoenix Saga.

The film raises questions of women's agency, and in creating the mental barriers, Xavier irrevocably took that away from Jean. It is perhaps the only thread of the Dark Phoenix Saga that the film gets right, even that is a stretch.

It is a shame that Janssen has not been given the opportunity to play a Jean Grey who isn't burdened with a poor adaptation of the Dark Phoenix Saga. Jean Grey is more than one iconic arc, even if writers often forget that.

Fans regret that Janssen never had the chance to portray Jean Grey with the autonomy and depth the character deserves, free from the baggage of flawed superhero movie adaptations. These adaptations diminished the original source material's themes of agency and complexity.