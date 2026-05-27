Family with Tourette's Teen Denied Boarding After Involuntary 'Bomb' Shout

A British Airways flight denied boarding to a 13-year-old with Tourette's syndrome after he involuntarily shouted 'bomb', leaving the family distraught and forced to buy separate tickets.

Thirteen-year-old Mason Entwistle, who has Tourette's syndrome, was left in tears after British Airways barred his family from boarding a flight to Spain because he involuntarily shouted the word 'bomb' while at the gate.

The incident occurred on Saturday at Gatwick Airport, where Mason was traveling with his parents, Martyn and Gemma, his two sisters, and other relatives. Despite BA being notified days in advance about Mason's condition, including coprolalia-a tic that causes involuntary swearing or outbursts-the airline deemed the teenager a safety threat and removed the family from the flight. Video footage captured by Martyn shows him pleading with a BA duty manager while Mason can be heard wailing in the background.

The family was escorted through the airport by three armed security guards, a experience Martyn described as utterly bizarre and terrifying for his son. The ordeal began when Mason, who had been nervously ticcing throughout the security process, shouted 'bomb' three times without issue.

However, upon reaching the gate, his tics increased, prompting the duty manager to pull the family aside. After a 40-minute wait in the heat, armed officers arrived and informed them they would not be allowed to fly. Martyn said Mason was crying on the floor and apologizing to others, asking, 'What's the point in my life if I'm not allowed to do anything?

' The family later went to BA's helpdesk but were told they could not be rebooked because Martyn allegedly refused to leave the bridge-a claim he denies given the presence of armed officers. BA offered no compensation or alternative travel arrangements, forcing the Entwistles to spend £2,400 on separate flights with Vueling, a sister airline. In stark contrast, Vueling treated the family with exceptional care.

The duty manager introduced himself, shook Mason's hand, and the captain welcomed them aboard, giving them a cuddle and providing a free row of seats. They even took Mason to the cockpit for photos and covered all food and drink costs. Martyn praised Vueling's customer service, calling it amazing compared to BA's handling. Since arriving in Spain, Martyn has been contacting Tourette's charities to raise awareness and ensure no other family faces similar discrimination.

He emphasizes that the issue is not about lost money but about showing Mason he can travel and enjoy holidays. The family remains anxious about their return flight, hoping BA will train staff to handle such situations with empathy rather than solely following rigid protocols. A BA spokesperson acknowledged the difficulty of the situation but did not apologize, stating that a number of contributing factors led to the decision to refuse boarding





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