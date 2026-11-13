Family traditions and bread made with love are central to The Old Sasoon Bakery's success

Fresh bread, baklava and the flavors of Syria and Armenia have drawn thousands through the doors of The Old Sasoon Bakery in Pasadena for generations.

The restaurant is known for its Mediterranean and Middle Eastern offerings.

“It’s the consistency, the flavor, the spices,” bakery regular Nubar Shekardamian said. “It always tastes the same; every single time I eat here, it’s on point. ” Owner Hovsep Geragosian and his parents emigrated from Syria in the ‘80s, and said bringing these dishes to their new San Gabriel Valley community was important to them.

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“We tried to bring dishes that they've forgotten or nobody serves or just a few people that they serve,” Geragosian said. “So, we try and do our best. ” ABC7’s Rachel Brown said she could not take her eyes off the kachapuri, a traditional Georgian breakfast featuring warm bread, stuffed with cheese and topped with egg.

It’s a thin bread, topped with minced beef and vegetables.29 minutes agoDriver accused of killing 3 women in crash near NoHo Metro station arrested on suspicion of DUI “My mom, she makes the same thing at home,” Shekardamian said.

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“And I tell her, ‘I come eat here. ’ So, she's like, ‘OK, I understand. I get it. ’” Here at The Old Sasoon Bakery, they bake all of their bread themselves and pastries like the baklava go fast.

Customers love their prices, customer service, and the variety of traditional dishes that aren’t always easy to come by.

“We appreciate the Pasadena, all the customers that they support us. And that's why we're here 40 years, and with their support and everything,” Geragosian said. The Old Sasoon Bakery is at 1132 Allen Ave, in Pasadena. They open at 7 a.m., six days a week and are closed Sundays.

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