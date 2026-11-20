The family of a student suspected of being sexually abused by a teacher is suing the Utah County Sheriff's Office, saying a deputy did not do enough when he found the pair together.

Accountability for schools is being questioned after a charter school teacher in Eagle Mountain was arrested on sex abuse charges. The family of a student suspected of being sexually abused by a teacher is suing the Utah County Sheriff's Office, saying a deputy did not do enough when he found the pair together.

It's the latest court filing in the case of Ricardo Prins, now 41 years old. He was a teacher at Rockwell Charter School in Eagle Mountain. Prosecutors have accused him of carrying on sexual relationships with two students. Last year, prosecutors charged Prins with 31 counts, including rape and sodomy charges that carry up to life in prison.

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Lawmakers address oversight concerns after Eagle Mountain teacher charged with sex abuseNeither Prins nor Rockwell are listed as defendants in the lawsuit filed Wednesday in state court. In fact, the plaintiffs don't identify either by their names, though the details match those in Prins' criminal case. The complaint states that on the night of Nov. 20, 2024, Prins and a student were parked in a car on a dirt trail in Eagle Mountain when a deputy happened upon them.

The student was wearing her cheerleading uniform, the lawsuit says. The pair had been arguing, and the student was crying. The lawsuit says plaintiffs have video of the encounter and quote the deputy as saying, "Not turning physical? You guys aren't going to beat the crap out of each other?

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She looks like quite the fighter. I'd be scared if I was in a car with her.

" The deputy asked some more questions, the lawsuit says, but he did not ask for anyone's identification before wishing them a good night and leaving. Neither the student nor Prins volunteered the details of the relationship. A spokesman for the Utah County Sheriff's Office on Thursday referred questions to the county attorney, who did not return messages seeking comment. Attorneys for the plaintiffs also declined to comment.

The lawsuit also makes an accusation against Rockwell Charter School, saying that once word about the relationship spread, a principal "warned" Prins that police would be coming for him. Julie Young, chairman of the board for Rockwell, told KUTV, "I was told that conversation did not happen.

" Young and the school's executive director, Kat Mitchell, told KUTV it could not answer many questions about the Prins matter, except to say he was no longer at the school. Mitchell, who took over at Rockwell about a year ago after the Prins charges, said teachers receive ethics training on how to interact with students. Students receive lessons on healthy relationships.

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"I would say that they should come and check out the school," Young said, "and actually sit down and talk to the administration and see what the school has to offer because they do have a lot. " Mitchell pointed to "a change in administration" that has put a focus on "the mission and vision of Rockwell being a place where students each have a place in the school.

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