Family sues Camp Mystic owners as wrongful-death pause lifts amid bankruptcy

A new lawsuit has been filed against Camp Mystic and its owners by the family of Mary Grace Baker, one of the 27 girls killed July 4, 2025.The lawsuit was filed as a pause on wrongful-death cases was lifted, allowing

A new lawsuit has been filed against Camp Mystic and its owners by the family of Mary Grace Baker, one of the 27 girls killed July 4, 2025.

KERRVILLE, Texas - A new lawsuit has been filed against Camp Mystic and its owners by the family of Mary Grace Baker, one of the 27 girls killed July 4, 2025. The lawsuit was filed as a pause on wrongful-death cases was lifted, allowing civil suits to move forward during the camp’s bankruptcy. The latest filing comes as Camp Mystic’s leadership has already been reshaped in federal bankruptcy court.

Also read 'There is no timeline for grief': Baker family sues Camp Mystic following deadly flooding

A federal bankruptcy judge approved an agreement that removes the Eastland family from control of the camp and hands authority to two independent overseers. Under the agreement, the two independent officials have sole authority over the camp and its land. They will direct the Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization and decide how the camp will handle both civil lawsuits and government investigations. They will also consider any sale of assets.

The judge’s decision means a bankruptcy trustee will not take over the case, despite calls from some of the camp’s critics. The judge said the new leadership structure addresses concerns that the Eastlands’ personal interests could clash with the companies’ interests. Any final civil settlements with flood victims or any potential sale of the camp’s 749-acre Hill Country property would still need approval in federal court. Camp Mystic has faced multiple wrongful-death lawsuits tied to the deadly flooding.

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Several families have sued the camp and its owners, the Eastlands, alleging wrongful death and gross negligence following the July 4, 2025, flood. The camp’s Chapter 11 filing in June put lawsuits against the camp itself on hold, but a judge has since removed that pause. The bankruptcy proceedings are unfolding alongside a criminal investigation. The Texas Rangers have started a separate investigation and have enacted search warrants against the Eastlands to determine whether they should face criminal charges.

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