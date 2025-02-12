Family Skydives to Honor 10-Year-Old Son Who Died From Asthma Attack

Two years after their son's tragic death from an asthma attack, Belinda and Scarlett are taking on a challenging skydive to raise funds for the air ambulance that worked tirelessly to save him. Their courageous act honors Warren's memory and supports the vital services of HIOWAA.

The mother and sister of a 10-year-old boy who died suddenly after an asthma attack are planning a skydive to raise money for the air ambulance charity that attempted to save his life. Warren's father, Ian, performed CPR before a specialist crew from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance (HIOWAA) arrived, but Warren could not be saved. Almost exactly two years on from Warren's death, his mum Belinda and sister Scarlett are attempting the skydive to raise money for HIOWAA.

Belinda recalled how Warren had become breathless after playing on a trampoline outside with his brother. 'His inhaler didn't seem to be working and he started to panic, then while I was on the phone for an ambulance, he turned blue and stopped breathing. 'Despite the air ambulance attending and doing their best to help Warren, he didn't make it,' she added. Warren's family, including his six siblings, have since been supported by the HIOWAA's aftercare team - led by Nikki Harris. The family has since visited the charity's base, which had been 'hard' but was also 'lovely to meet the people that did their very best', she added. Ms Harris will be joining Belinda and Scarlett, as well as one of Warren's former school teachers, for the skydive on March 16th. 'I can only imagine Warren's immense pride as he watches over them, guiding their journey,' Ms Harris added.





