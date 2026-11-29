The 27-year-old had traveled from Pennsauken, New Jersey to the 800 block of Palm Street in the city's Parkside section on June 26th, 2026 to make the sale.

A young man trying to sell an old cell phone was shot and killed during a marketplace sale that went wrong.

"He decided to sell his old iPhone on marketplace. They went to meet someone who was interested in buying it. Killed over a phone," says Victoria Long, the victim's mother. The 27-year-old had traveled from Pennsauken, New Jersey to the 800 block of Palm Street in the city's Parkside section on June 26th, 2026 to make the sale.

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"They tried to get away. They shot at the car. They blew out the whole back of the windshield," says Long. Cardonick's mom tells action news that his girlfriend and her two young children were with him at the time.