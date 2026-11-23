The family of Joey Martinez, a 31-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Vista, is seeking answers after he was struck while crossing North Emerald Drive near Date Street early Saturday morning. San Diego Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Joey Martinez was killed just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday when he was hit by a driver while crossing North Emerald Drive near Date Street in Vista, according to Sheriff’s Deputies.

The family of a 31-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Vista is seeking answers after he was struck early Saturday morning, according to authorities. WATCH HEREJoey was killed just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing North Emerald Drive near Date Street in Vista, according to sheriff’s deputies.

Also read Alarm raised after 11 NSA workers commit suicide this year — spurring lawmakers to seek answers

Couple arrested following stabbing in Santee Lakes Now, the 31-year-old Vista man’s family is left trying to put the pieces together to make sense of this tragedy.

“Even if you did it yourself just admit your guilt,” Martinez said. “If you did this. You’re probably scared, I understand. But you need to come forward and be held accountable for what you did.

Advertisement

You owe it to that little girl,” Ruben Vela said. His brother describes Joey as an energetic person, with a big heart who made everyone feel important.

“He was my best friend, and we hung out all the time together. I’m going to miss him,” Martinez said. San Diego Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.