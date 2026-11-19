Nearly two weeks after her son was shot and killed in a Lakewood parking lot, Kimberly Perry is still waiting for answers, and no one has been arrested.

Nearly two weeks after her son was shot and killed in a Lakewood parking lot, Kimberly Perry is still waiting for answers, and no one has been arrested.

Police say 23-year-old James Declements was killed by someone who fired into a crowd at random and say Declements was not the intended target. Investigators are still searching for a suspect. Perry says her son was just arriving at Champions Bar and Grill on South Tacoma Way when someone fired into the parking lot, shooting him three times from behind. He never made it through the door.

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“Two males and a Tahoe pulled up, and one of them got out and yelled something and started shooting,” Perry said. Lakewood police responded around 1:40 a.m. on Nov. 6 and found Declements shot three times from behind. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but died the following day. More than a week after saying goodbye to her son in a hospital bed, Perry still doesn’t know what happened to him or why.

“But they took that away from me. I didn’t get to tell him they loved him, and that’s the hard part,” she said.

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“And as a mom, that’s just something you want to know. I would like the chance to ask him. I would like the chance to know why. ” Investigators say Declements was seemingly killed at random as the suspect sprayed the parking lot with bullets.

“Most of them were just not pointed at anybody in particular, but just fired into the group and the vehicles that were there in the lot,” said Sgt. Charles Porsche of the Lakewood Police Department. Police say they received conflicting reports about which direction the suspect vehicle went and have only a vague description of the suspect. Several surveillance cameras cover the area, but so far no suspect photos have been released.

Lakewood police have spoken with some of the witnesses who were there that night but are urging anyone else with information to contact them.

“Please come forward. For James. James was well loved. It’s just such a tragedy for everybody involved, even the shooter,” Perry said.

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“The world has lost somebody important, and it just affects us. Now this person who has killed my son, murdered him for no reason, has to live with that himself, and I’m sure he’s somebody’s son too. ”A 14-year-old driver was hospitalized with broken bones after a fiery three-car crash in a work zone on Interstate 5 near State Route 516 early Wednesday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The state is forecasting a $4 billion budget deficit heading into the next fiscal year. The teen accused of shooting and killing his parents and three siblings in Fall City entered a plea of not guilty after his case was moved to adult court. A Pierce County judge set bail at $1 million Tuesday for a 20-year-old man accused of killing another man in a crash while driving drunk and speeding more than 100 miles per hour.

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