Stephanie Chavarria Gonzalez was just minutes from home when she was fatally wounded.

A 35-year-old mother of four was fatally shot while driving home from work on a Dallas freeway Sunday night, and her family is pleading for answers as police search for whoever killed her.

Dallas police responded shortly after 9 p.m. to C.F. Hawn Freeway, near the Second Avenue/Bruton Road exit, where Stephanie Chavarria Gonzalez was found inside her silver SUV. Her passenger- and driver-side windows were shattered. Gonzalez had been mortally wounded while driving on the freeway.

Also read JJ's Cafe Merges with Bucky Moonshine's Southern Eats in Dallas

Her cousin, Vivian Britton, said Gonzalez was about 10 minutes from home when the shooting happened.

“She was maybe ten minutes away from here, and she was on her way home to see her babies,” Britton said. Gonzalez was a mother of four, with her youngest child just a few months old. Her family had also been preparing to celebrate her 35th birthday.

Advertisement

“We feel horrible for her children, and we just want to know what happened. If anybody knows anything, please reach out,” Britton said. Gathered at their property on the edge of Seagoville, Gonzalez’s family said they fear the shooting was not random.

“There’s nobody really who it does just doesn’t make sense that somebody would get that close to her that didn’t know her and do that,” she said. Gonzalez had been driving home from work at the time of the shooting, according to her cousin. Britton said Gonzalez was a supervisor at Quality Sausage Company in West Dallas and that the family knew of no problems she had encountered with anyone at work or at home.

Now, her family is asking anyone who knows what happened to come forward as they seek justice for Gonzalez and peace for her four children.

“We wanna give her children some peace to know that whoever’s out there who did it needs to get caught,” Britton said. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC DFW. AI tools helped convert the story into a digital article, and an NBC DFW journalist edited it again before publication.