A Louisiana family is left searching for answers after a funeral home reportedly told them their loved one may have been mistakenly cremated.

A Louisiana family is left searching for answers after a funeral home reportedly told them their loved one may have been mistakenly cremated. SHREVEPORT, La.

- A Louisiana family is searching for answers after a funeral home reportedly told them their loved one may have been mistakenly cremated. The 78-year-old mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, known to her family as Mims, died Nov. 8 after a series of health problems. According to KTBS reporter Rylee Curry, Mims' family says she wanted to be buried, but now they're unsure if that wish can be honored.

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Mims' sister, Marie Cooper Johnson, says Heavenly Gates Funeral Home picked up her body from a local hospital the day she died. The following day, Nov. 9, Johnson says the family went to the funeral home to finalize funeral arrangements. The family was preparing for a funeral service when Johnson says they learned something had gone wrong.

"Wednesday is when all this transpired and they need to meet with them. And when they went in, that's when they told them about the possibility of a mistaken identity. But now, mind you, when she left the hospital, she had a hospital band on. And when that guy came to pick her up, he was supposed to tag her.

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They should have known before Wednesday that it wasn't in there," Johnson said. Rylee Curry: "After learning of what happened, Johnson says Heavenly Gates workers acknowledged sending several bodies out for cremation — and that Mims' body may have been among them.

" "They cannot reconstruct her now if she's ashes. But they offered them an urn. But they're not sure if that's her body. And she was anti-cremation.

She just hated the thought of people getting cremated. The kids, the grandkids, they're devastated because this is not how this was supposed to happen," Johnson said. Johnson says the funeral had already been paid for in full. She also says the funeral home offered to place an urn inside the casket Mims was supposed to be buried in.

According to KTBS, Heavenly Gates confirmed the funeral had been canceled but declined to provide additional details. Dirt bike rider killed in Rochester crash A man died after his electric dirt bike collided with another vehicle on Rochester's northeast side on Friday evening, according to police. Livingston County sets up check station after deer tests positive for rare diseaseSUNY Brockport employee Germán Machado is back with his family after weeks in ICE custody in Batavia, released on $25K bond.

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