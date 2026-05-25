Family's heartfelt tribute to 15-year-old boy who died in lake on hottest day of the year

A 15-year-old boy has died in a lake on the hottest day of the year, and his family has paid a heartfelt tribute to him. Declan Sawyer was found dead in Swanholme Lakes, a nature reserve near his home in Lincoln, after a huge search operation was mounted. The police divers recovered his body yesterday evening, and his aunt has released a moving Facebook slideshow marking cherished family memories of a life tragically cut short.

The family of 15-year-old Declan Sawyer has paid a heartfelt tribute to him after he died in a lake on the hottest day of the year.

Declan had gone to Swanholme Lakes, a nature reserve near his home in Lincoln, as the local temperature soared to 27C. A huge search operation was mounted at the former quarry using police divers and his body was recovered yesterday evening. Declan's aunt Lindsey Sawyer has today released a moving Facebook slideshow marking cherished family memories of a life tragically cut short.

The snapshots showed the youngster from a toddler as he grew up, enjoying outings to the beach, motorcycling and outdoor adventure sports. He was also said to be a keen fisherman who enjoyed playing football, and had met a group of his heroes from Lincoln City FC.

Lindsey posted: 'Words cannot describe how utterly heartbroken we are.. how life can change so fast and in such a tragic way…… we loved you like you was our own , looking at all the amazing memories you shared with us….

'RIP Declan forever in our hearts… x. ' The family of 15-year-old Declan Sawyer, pictured, has paid a heartfelt tribute to him after he died in a lake on the hottest day of the year Declan had gone to Swanholme Lakes - a nature reserve near his home in Lincoln - as the local temperature soared to 27C Snapshots show the youngster from a toddler as he grew up, enjoying outings to the beach, motorcycling and outdoor adventure sports Emergency services were called at around 2.30pm following reports the boy had got into difficulty after entering the water.

As police scoured the lake, the area was cordoned off from the hundreds of Bank Holiday visitors who had been enjoying the nature reserve. Declan's father Carl yesterday posted a photo of himself with his son on Facebook, and several friends added their own broken hearts and white dove emojis.

Body of boy found after he vanished in lake on hottest day of the year Last night, Lincolnshire Police said in a statement: 'We can update that our dive team have sadly found a body in the water at Swanholme Lakes, Lincoln.

'With agreement from the family we can share that the boy who died is 15-year-old Declan Sawyer. 'Our thoughts are with his family and we send our condolences at this incredibly difficult time. 'This is such a sad incident that will no doubt also affect many of Declan's friends and the local community as well.

'As we are starting half-term week, we ask our community to make sure that anyone affected is looked after and that people are encouraged to seek help and support where they need it. ' Friends added their own touching comments to Lindsey's post, with one, Kerry Louise, posting: 'He was the funniest boy and he will be missed by so many my hearts absolutely broken for you all and his friends.

' Police had launched a major search operation and previously said an underwater search team would assist in locating him. Swanholme Lakes is a local nature reserve and a nationally recognised Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI). Sunday was provisionally the UK's hottest May day in 79 years, with temperatures reaching 32.3C at Kew Gardens in London as Britain sweltered through an unseasonably early heatwave. In Lincoln, the temperature on Sunday was about 25C, according to the Met Office.

Monday is expected to be even hotter, with forecasters warning temperatures could climb to 34C or higher across parts of southern England and potentially break the long-standing UK May temperature record of 32.8C. Swanholme Lakes is a local nature reserve and a nationally recognised Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) Declan, pictured, was also said to be a keen fisherman who enjoyed playing football Friends added their own touching comments on social media in the hours after the tragic news Heatwave conditions have already been recorded in several parts of England after areas exceeded local temperature thresholds for three consecutive days.

The Met Office said the hot spell has been driven by a strengthening area of high pressure, bringing settled, dry and sunny weather across much of the country. Health officials have urged people to take precautions as crowds head outdoors during the Bank Holiday, with amber heat-health alerts remaining in place for parts of England amid concerns over risks to vulnerable people.

Scientists have also warned that climate change is making extreme spring temperatures more likely, with unusually hot May weather becoming increasingly frequent





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