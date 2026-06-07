Family's $1,800 savings is turned into confetti after child grabs stack of cash for craft project

An unsupervised 3-year-old child turned nearly $2,000 in $100 bills into an arts-and-crafts project — stunning her father. The man said he was 'shocked and angry' when he first saw it.

Iconic beach destination hit with unsafe water warning as pollution concerns growDonald Trump Jr marries Bettina Anderson ahead of Bahamas wedding celebrationVanessa Trump reveals breast cancer diagnosis in emotional statement: 'I am staying focused and hopeful'Popeyes brings chicken tender tower to Montauk's Surf Lodge this summerNorth Myrtle Beach mayor declares National Lucy Buffett DayGeorge Washington's beer recipe returns for America's 250th birthdayA father recounts discovering that his unsupervised toddler had transformed a stack of cash into a craft project, leaving nearly $2,000 in damaged currency scattered across the living room.

An unsupervised 3-year-old child turned nearly $2,000 in hundred-dollar bills into an unexpected arts-and-crafts project — stunning her father. Anthony Kalejaiye, 34, was left"shocked" after walking into his living room to find his daughter Amelia, three, happily cutting up a stack of cash — with the total damage later calculated at $1,800, news agency SWNS reported.

POPULAR AMUSEMENT PARK BANS GUEST FOR LIFE AFTER ROLLER COASTER STUNT VIRAL VIDEO Kalejaiye had been preparing to head out to one such event and had taken out a separate stack of one-dollar bills — unaware that his daughter had managed to get her hands on the much more valuable notes. This is the moment that Amelia Kalejaiye's father, Anthony Kalejaiye, walked in on his 3-year-old daughter to find her cutting up nearly $2,000 in $100 bills for her arts and crafts projects.

Anthony Kalejaiye, 34, holds his young daughter. He was left"shocked" after walking into his living room to find his child happily cutting up real money. CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER— and it turns out that if 49% of the note and the serial number are intact, they can exchange the money.

"says on its website that the director of the BEP"has the final authority with respect to mutilated currency submission redemptions. " Kalejaiye said he figured out if it was possible to salvage the money. The Bureau of Engraving and Printing has important context on its website.

It also notes,"Lawful holders of mutilated currency may receive a redemption at full value when: 1) clearly more than 50% of a note identifiable as United States currency is present, along with sufficient remnants of any relevant security feature; or 2) 50% or less of a note identifiable as United States currency is present and the method of mutilation and supporting evidence demonstrate to the satisfaction of the BEP that the missing portions have been totally destroyed.

"Kalejaiye added that his"partner went down to the bank and showed them the video I'd taken — and they were able to reimburse the money in Great British Sterling Pounds," SWNS reported. Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. He covers various lifestyle topics, with an emphasis on food and drink.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Odd News Family General Parenting Family And Friends Arts United Kingdom

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

$100 is a small cost to pay for the chance to save up to 60% off hotels and flightsWith OneAir Elite, saving money on hotels and flights has never been easier

Read more »

‘Love Island USA’ Sets Premiere Week Viewing Record for Peacock, Streamer SaysViewers spent more than 800 million minutes watching the show over its first three days.

Read more »

Trump expands TrumpRx prescription drug discount program to more than 800 medicationsTrump announces TrumpRx.gov expansion to over 800 discounted prescription drugs, claiming the program has saved Americans over $400 million.

Read more »

TrumpRx list expanded again and tops 800 drugs, president saysPresident Trump said more than 800 drugs are now listed on his TrumpRx site.

Read more »