Family remembers teen who died after falling from truck during Spurs celebration

The family of Jose Luis Rodriguez III is mourning the loss of the teen, who died this week after being critically injured while celebrating the Spurs’ Game 6 win in the Western Conference finals.

Loved ones gathered to say goodbye to Joey, remembering him as funny, warm and full of ambition. His aunt said As the family grieves, relatives said they have felt supported by the wider San Antonio community, especially Spurs fans.

“We feel like the city of San Antonio has shown more than enough love for my nephew,” said Moses Rodriguez, Joey’s uncle. “We got a lot of loving and caring people in San Antonio. ”“We’re thankful from the bottom of our heart,” he said. In the days since the accident and Joey’s death, his family and authorities are reminding people to be safe while celebrating and to always buckle up when they get on the road.

Teen dies from injuries after falling from truck during Spurs celebration, family says Family not giving up hope, say teen declared ‘brain dead’ after falling from truck during Spurs postgame celebrationChristian Riley Dutcher Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

Spurs + Storms? Our New Meteorologist Has You CoveredLife After the NBA Isn't Easy — But Danny Green Was PreparedDon't Miss a Second of the Spurs' Historic Finals RunFormer SAISD cop hired to protect kids accused of waving a gun at friendsDavid Robinson, Tim Duncan & The Moment SA Changed ForeverThieves hit a local shop during NBA Finals — and took all the Spurs shirts





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