Family remembers 9-year-old killed in Surprise multi-vehicle crash

Jay Diaz Rios, 9, died from injuries sustained in a four-vehicle crash on Grand Avenue in Surprise. His aunt and uncle are sharing memories of his life and dreams.

The aunt and uncle of 9-year-old Jay Diaz Rios reflect on his life following a fatal Surprise wreck. FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen reports. A 9-year-old boy, Jay Diaz Rios, died from his injuries following a four-vehicle crash on Grand Avenue near 163rd Avenue in Surprise.

The child’s aunt and uncle are remembering him as a bright aspiring astronaut, while police continue investigating the multi-car collision. Investigators reported no initial signs of impairment, and the family is urging local officials to install additional signage and lighting. Jay Diaz Rios had just turned 9 in September, but his young life was cut short last Friday.

Also read Pretty Penny Lane: McCartney a billionaire, but only worth half as much as Jay-Z

He was in one of the four cars involved in a crash near At the site of the collision, his family set up a memorial with some of his favorite things, such as balloons and toys, to keep his memory alive.

"Jay was the light in everybody’s world. As soon as he walked into a room, he would be able to make everybody laugh," said his aunt, Ivette Rigano. Jay Diaz Rios’ aunt and uncle, Nicolo and Ivette Rigano, are remembering him as a smart boy, proudly calling him one of the best fourth grade students in Arizona.

Advertisement

"He was such a good kid, so smart. He was reading from a really really young age," Nicolo Rigano said. A tragic four-car collision near 163rd Avenue and Grand Avenue in Surprise took the life of 9-year-old Jay Diaz Rios as his family calls for roadway safety changes.

"I would see them every single day. My sister is my best friend and the relationship that I learned to build with her kids is incredible," Ivette Rigano said. Nicolo Rigano added: "We spent a lot of time together. I got to grow a really great relationship with him.

"Surprise Police said Jay was rushed to the hospital following Friday’s four-car crash on Grand Avenue near 163rd Avenue. He died from his injuries.

"His little life was unfortunately taken too soon from us, and we are just so devastated as a family," Ivette Rigano said. "This whole thing just shows us how fragile life really is and kind of gets us to realize that family, we have to really hold everybody a lot closer," Nicolo Rigano said.9-year-old dies following four-vehicle crash in Surprise A 9-year-old has died following a four-vehicle crash on Grand Avenue near 163rd Avenue in Surprise.

Advertisement

Police do not suspect impairment. Police said the car crash remains under investigation and noted that there were not any signs that anyone was impaired. Jay’s family is hoping the city of Surprise puts more lights and signs in the area to prevent a tragedy like this one. The Information in this report was gathered from Ivette Rigano, Jay Diaz Rios’ aunt; Nicolo Rigano, Jay Diaz Rios’ uncle; and the Surprise Police Department.