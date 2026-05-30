Family refuses to give up on search for Utah teen missing for one year

It has been one year since Utah mother Stephanie Coleman has held her daughter.16-year-old Kylie Arellano was last seen on May 29, 2025 in Garden City, Utah. A

It has been one year since Utah mother Stephanie Coleman has held her daughter. 16-year-old Kylie Arellano was last seen on May 29, 2025 in Garden City, Utah.

A vigil was held at Fitts Park in South Salt Lake to “light the way home” for Kylie.55 days since 15-year-old Kylie Arellano was last seen in Garden City, Utah Stephanie held on to her mother as she spoke to KUTV, pleading for her daughter to make a call — if she can. Kylie's mother believes Kylie was coerced out of her home, citing money being sent to her by an unknown person via PayPal.

A few sightings of Kylie have been reported to both Coleman and the Sheriff's Office, but all have been unfounded. Stephanie is asking the public if they think they see Kylie, to take a photo and video, note the location and time, and then contact her, or the Rich County sheriff's office. Kylie's grandmother, Toni Kay Erickson, says they have no intention of giving up.

"Someone somewhere knows something — we will not stop... We will flip every table; we will get laws changed if we have to.

" At the vigil, friends, family, and concerned community members gathered with candles and shared new missing flyers and awareness stickers. The event featured a raffle with donated goods. The family is hoping to raise awareness and funds. Erickson said they are in need of an attorney and to cover the other massive costs pertaining to Kylie’s recovery.

Zim, an employee at Big Pit BBQ, told 2News they were "proud to be a part of the event, and grateful to serve Kylie's friends and family.

" Anyone with information about Kylie Arellano's whereabouts is urged to contact the Rich County Sheriff's Office at 435-793-2285, referencing case number 25-R308. A crash closed the northbound lanes of Mountain View Corridor at Rosecrest Road in Herriman. Officials estimated the road would remain closed until about 3:45 p.The deputy accused the driver of violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law by using a handheld device behind the wheel.

Waterford School, a private liberal arts school in Sandy, was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat. School officials assured parents that everyone on the campFour people were hospitalized and one person was killed after a fire broke out at an Ogden home. The Ogden Fire Department said its crews responded to the fireA man accused of killing the President and CEO of Lifetime Products,Richard David Hendrickson, and his daughter, Sally, was sentenced to prison. Michael John Lo





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