Family Raises Funds to Create Neonatal Residential Bay in Honor of Daughter Killed in Car Accident

Lori Robertson's parents, Helen and Mark, raised £60,000 to establish 'The Lori Grace Room' at the Royal United Hospital (RUH) in Bath, where Lori was set to begin her dream job as a pediatric nurse.

Lori Robertson, a 21-year-old aspiring pediatric nurse, tragically lost her life in a car accident in 2022. Lori had accepted a position at the neonatal unit of the Royal United Hospital (RUH) in Bath, eager to begin her dream career. In her memory, her parents, Helen and Mark Robertson, embarked on an extraordinary fundraising journey. Determined to honor Lori's passion for caring for babies and families, they set out to raise £21,000 for the unit she was destined to join.

Their efforts resonated deeply with the community, surpassing their initial goal by a significant margin. Over 800 individuals contributed to the cause, ultimately boosting the total raised to £60,000. This remarkable outpouring of support made it possible for the hospital to establish a dedicated neonatal residential bay, a testament to Lori's unfulfilled ambition.The new space, named 'The Lori Grace Room', will provide parents with the comfort and support they need while their newborns receive specialized care. It offers a haven where families can stay overnight, fostering a close bond with their babies during a crucial time. The hospital trust recognizes the profound impact of family-integrated care, emphasizing its commitment to this approach. The 'Lori Grace Room' embodies this philosophy, creating a nurturing environment that supports both babies and their parents. Lead nurse at the RUH Bath's neonatal unit, Kirstie Flood, highlighted the numerous benefits of this new facility. She explained that it allows parents to stay close to their babies, promoting improved brain development, growth, and feeding. Furthermore, it strengthens the family bond and provides much-needed emotional support during a potentially stressful time. The room also alleviates the financial burden on families by allowing them to stay on-site while their babies receive treatment.The story of Lori Robertson's legacy serves as an inspiration, demonstrating the enduring impact of one individual's passion. Her parents' initiative in raising funds for the 'Lori Grace Room' has created a lasting tribute to her memory, providing countless families with the opportunity to experience the transformative power of family-integrated care. The new space stands as a symbol of hope and resilience, reminding us that even in the face of tragedy, love and compassion can prevail





