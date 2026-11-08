Family pleads for help solving father's Hunting Park murder

'The smile he gave just lit up the room,' says Serrano's daughter, Joanna Serrano. 'I just wish I had more time with him.'

Now, his family is hoping you can help police solve the case.

"The smile he gave just lit up the room," says Serrano's daughter, Joanna Serrano. "I just wish I had more time with him. " 70-year-old Felix Serrano was shot and killed on August 7th, 2026 just before 7 p.m. along the 4300 block of North 7th Street in the city's Hunting Park section.

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"I have recently built a relationship with my dad after so many years, for someone to just take it away and not give me chance to fully spend time that was needed with my father," says Serrano. Particularly because she and her father had just recently begun rebuilding their relationship. Philadelphia community demands justice, changes after 10-year-old foster child's murder "I wish someone would come forward, you know, give us some information so justice can be served," says Serrano.

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"I just say think of it, if it were one of your family members, you would want an answer, a closure to everything. Just come forward, just let us know anything that you may know," Serrano says. Person shot, killed after encounter with police in Norristown