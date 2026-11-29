If fully funded, the trial at Children’s Hospital Colorado would enroll 10 children, with at least two months between patients so they can flag any adverse effects.

Chrissy Green holds her 9-year-old daughter, Everly, as they play and work together at their home in Fort Collins, Colorado, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026.

Everly’s brothers, Colton, 10, top left, and Ryle, 5, play nearby. The family is working to develop a gene therapy for Everly’s rare condition. FORT COLLINS — In some ways, the same scene is a fixture in many families’ homes: A sister and a brother, off from school before Thanksgiving, play a game on a tablet.

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That is, until the sister starts to cough and a nurse springs into action, sticking a tube down her throat to clear the mucus before she chokes. And Everly Green, 9, is sitting in a wheelchair rigged up to keep her head from drooping. She can play the game only by moving her eyes. Everly has a rare genetic mutation that stole her control over her body and causes daily seizures.