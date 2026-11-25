A family photographer has been arrested for allegedly hiding income from her photography business to obtain more than $30,000 in food assistance benefits.Mary Miller, a 31-year-old Wisconsin-based family photographer who operated under the name Fawn Focus Photography, is facing multiple charges related to public assistance fraud.

A family photographer has been arrested for allegedly hiding income from her photography business to obtain more than $30,000 in food assistance benefits. Mary Miller, a 31-year-old Wisconsin-based family photographer who operated under the name Fawn Focus Photography, is facing multiple charges related to public assistance fraud.

According to a long-term investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office in Juneau, Wisconsin, Miller allegedly failed to report her earnings as a self-employed photographer while claiming FoodShare and childcare assistance benefits over several years. FoodShare is Wisconsin’s food assistance program for individuals and families with limited incomes. an investigation was launched after Dodge County Economic Support uncovered apparent inconsistencies between Miller’s tax records, employment records, court documents, and applications for public assistance.

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Authorities allege that the photographer provided inaccurate information about her income and residency when applying for benefits, including failing to disclose earnings from her business Fawn Focus Photography. Between 2019 and 2025, Miller allegedly received more than $30,000 in FoodShare benefits that she was not entitled to claim. She also received more than $22,000 in childcare assistance benefits, although investigators were still determining how much of that funding was improperly obtained.

According to online court records, Miller faces six counts of failing to disclose an event affecting her eligibility for benefits and six counts of failing to report the receipt of income or assets. The photographer made her initial court appearance this month and was issued a $5,000 signature bond.

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“Public assistance programs exist to help individuals and families during times of genuine need and are funded by hardworking taxpayers,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt tellsin a statement. “When someone is alleged to have concealed income or provided false information in order to obtain benefits, it undermines public trust and diverts limited resources away from those who legitimately qualify for assistance.

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