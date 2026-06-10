Family Pays Tribute to 'Selfless' NHS Worker Who Died After Brain Aneurysm Behind the Wheel

A family is mourning the loss of Maxine Hickman, 59, an NHS Healthcare Assistant who died after suffering a brain aneurysm while driving, leading to a collision. She was described as a kind and selfless person who dedicated her life to caring for others.

A family has paid a heartfelt tribute to a "selfless" NHS worker who tragically died after suffering a brain aneurysm while driving, causing her to crash into an oncoming vehicle.

Maxine Hickman, 59, was driving her Ford Ka along Southmoor Road in Wythenshawe, south Manchester, shortly before 10am last Friday when the medical event occurred, according to police. Her car collided with a vehicle in the opposite lane. She was rushed to hospital but sadly succumbed to her injuries on Monday. Her family has now issued a moving tribute for Ms Hickman, describing her as "a kind, thoughtful and selfless person who always put other people first".

They stated: "Many people may already have heard about this incident, either through family and friends or online following the collision. It is with great sadness that we confirm that our mum passed away following the incident. We were later informed that she had suffered a brain aneurysm whilst driving, which led to the collision. Our mum worked as an NHS Healthcare Assistant and dedicated much of her life to caring for others.

She was a kind, thoughtful and selfless person who always put other people first. Whether it was supporting family, friends, colleagues or those in her care, she was always willing to help. She had a wonderful sense of humour, loved spending time with those around her, and brought warmth and kindness wherever she went. She was deeply loved by her family and touched the lives of many people through her generosity and compassion.

Even after her passing, mum continued to help others through organ donation, something that reflects the caring person she was throughout her life. As a family, we would like to thank the emergency services, hospital staff, and everyone who has supported us with their kindness, prayers and messages during this incredibly difficult time. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Wesley, Parris, Sophia and Regan.

" Officers from Greater Manchester Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and are asking for anyone with information to come forward. This includes anyone who saw the vehicle driving before the collision, witnessed the crash, or has dashcam footage that may assist the investigation.

The family's tribute highlights not only her dedication as an NHS Healthcare Assistant but also her personal qualities of compassion, humour, and selflessness, noting that even in death she contributed to others through organ donation. The incident has sparked an investigation by police, who are seeking evidence from the public





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NHS Worker Death Brain Aneurysm Road Collision Wythenshawe Manchester Family Tribute Organ Donation Police Investigation

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