Police say Diego Arreola caused the Courtney Campbell Causeway crash that killed Leanna Blaize Albertson-Czerwinski, 27, of Tarpon Springs, Florida.

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The family of a woman who was killed in a suspected DUI crash just days ago is coming to terms with their new normal this holiday season. Leanna Blaize Albertson-Czerwinski, 27, of Tarpon Springs, Florida was killed when police say an alleged drunken driver, Diego Arreola, 30, of Saint Petersburg, caused a chain-reaction crash on the Courtney Campbell Causeway in Tampa.

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The crash happened Friday evening, Nov. 20, and court records indicate Arreola is a repeat offender – recently convicted of DUI. ALLEGED DRUNKEN DRIVER WAS OVER 3 TIMES THE LIMIT WHEN HE KILLED NEWLY ENGAGED WOMAN DAYS AFTER JAIL RELEASEMcElwee and Albertson-Czerwinski were engaged for just four months before she was killed. He said,"It's just not fair— taken way too soon. Everyone that came across her loves her.