Family of Three Plunges to Death from London High-Rise in Suspected Murder-Suicide After Son's Terminal Illness

A couple and their nine-year-old son died after falling from a 36th-floor balcony in London. The boy was terminally ill, and the mother had been struggling with depression.

A family of three died after falling from the 36th-floor balcony of a luxury high-rise building in south London in what police suspect was a murder-suicide.

The victims have been identified as Rakesh Pai, 47, known as Robin, his wife Aditi Paralkar, 46, and their nine-year-old son Sid. The family fell 400 feet from their apartment in the 45-storey Highpoint tower block in Elephant and Castle on the morning of May 27. Both parents were originally from India and had no other relatives in the UK. They worked as successful consultants; Rakesh specialized in finance while Aditi held senior roles in the construction industry.

According to friends, Aditi had been struggling with depression and other mental health issues due to Sid's condition. Sid was born in the UK, was unable to speak, partially paralyzed, and suffered from learning difficulties and a kidney disease. He was homeschooled, with Aditi taking on most of the educational responsibility. The tragedy is believed to have occurred after Sid was denied further medical treatment and discharged from hospital, leaving the couple devastated.

Around six years ago, the family moved to India to seek specialist medical help for Sid and to provide Aditi with support from friends and family in Mumbai, where she was raised. However, doctors in India could not improve Sid's condition, and the family returned to the UK last year. Aditi struggled to cope with the stress of caring for her son while working a demanding job and lacking family support.

A friend said, 'It was a huge stress for both of them but Adi in particular struggled... She had no family in the UK and also did a very demanding job, so it was very difficult for her to manage everything. It took a huge toll on her mental health, and I think it may have just got too much for her.

' Before moving to India, the couple owned a ground-floor flat in Clapham, south London, valued at £500,000. While abroad, they rented it out. After returning, they purchased the flat above and were temporarily living in the Highpoint tower while planning to convert both flats into a single home. They had become cherished members of the Clapham community and attended the street's annual party last summer.

The exact circumstances of the deaths will be determined at an inquest, though no date has been set. Friends are questioning the theory of a suicide pact, noting that while Aditi was struggling, Rakesh appeared composed. One friend said, 'None of this makes sense to us... Hopefully the inquest will get to the bottom of what happened because at the moment, none of us have got a clue.

' Rakesh was described as a 'people's person' and volunteered with the Alzheimer's Society and the Thomas Pocklington Trust, which supports blind people. The family's sudden death has shocked their community. A neighbor recalled, 'They were a lovely couple, and everybody really liked them. They had no family in the UK so having good friends was very important to them...

We were all so happy to see them at the summer party and were all looking forward to them coming back to live here because they were a very cherished part of this community.

' The tragic incident highlights the immense pressures faced by families caring for terminally ill children





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