Family of three dies in suspected murder-suicide at London high-rise

A terminally ill nine-year-old boy and his parents died after falling from a luxury apartment building in Elephant and Castle, London, in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide. The family, identified as Aditi, Rakesh and their son Sid, lived on the 36th floor. Reports indicate the child suffered from kidney disease and was homeschooled. Residents heard shouting before the incident and some question whether a fall was possible given high glass barriers. Police are not seeking anyone else at this time.

A mother, father and their terminally ill nine-year-old son who plunged to their deaths from a luxury high-rise apartment building in what is believed to be a murder-suicide have been named.

Aditi, Rakesh and their son Sid, who is believed to have been born in the UK, had been living on the 36th floor of the 45-storey UNCLE tower block in Elephant and Castle, south London. Emergency services rushed to the building last Wednesday after receiving reports the family had fallen from a height. But despite their best efforts, all three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Bermondsey and Old Southwark MP Neil Coyle has now told The Sun: 'It's a terrible tragedy, a family of three. Just awful. Some constituents saw it happen.

'The suggestion was that the child was born in the UK with severe illnesses, which the police inferred contributed to their horrendous decision. ' He said the couple are believed to have been born in India in 1979. Their son, he added, is thought to have had kidney disease and to have been homeschooled. Mr Coyle also wrote to residents of the building, which bills itself as 'London's tallest residential building', the day after the tragedy.

The family of three had been living in a luxury apartment on the 36th floor of the 45-storey building at Elephant and Castle, south London He confirmed, in his message, that it is believed no one else is being sought by police in relation to the investigation.

'Sadly, on Wednesday, May 27, in the early morning, police and the London Ambulance Service were called to Churchyard Row after an awful incident involving a family falling multiple stories from the UNCLE building,' he said. 'This terrible tragedy saw a child, woman and man discovered with major trauma and despite the best efforts of officers and paramedics who conducted CPR, all three individuals were pronounced dead on site.

'I am so sorry that this awful occurrence has happened by your home. 'The tragic circumstances are not fully known yet, but the police believe it was suicide and are not seeking anyone else at this point . 'I cannot imagine what situation would lead a family to this terrifying incident, but my thoughts are with their family and loved ones, as well as to their friends and all who knew them locally.

' People living in the block said they were unaware of the identities of the family who died. 'There is zero community feel here. No one knows their neighbours,' said one resident. Residents reported hearing 'shouts and screams' from the family's apartment in the weeks before they fell.

A woman who lives in the building said: 'I heard shouting and screaming for the past two weeks. It has stopped since Wednesday.

'Police knocked on the door and asked if I had heard shouting and screaming. I told them yes and I assumed it was a domestic.

' The family lived in Highpoint tower, home to 458 opulent apartments mostly rented by international students from wealthy backgrounds in East Asia Some are sceptical of a 'fall'. One said: 'It's impossible even for a tall adult to fall through the glass barriers here. The barriers are higher than chest height.

' Residents were sent an email the day after the tragedy warning them of increased police presence and temporary road closures. It read: 'Dear Residents, you may have seen some news about the tragic incident at UNCLE Elephant and Castle Wednesday morning.

'The incident involved the loss of life, our thoughts are with the family, friends, and all those impacted by this tragic event. 'We recognise that incidents of this nature can cause concern and distress within the community, and our thoughts are with everyone who may have been affected. 'Specialist and dedicated teams from the Metropolitan Police Service are currently investigating the incident and will remain in the area over the coming days while enquiries continue.

'You may notice an increased police presence, temporary road closures, or restricted access in some locations as this important work is carried out. 'We understand that events such as this can have a significant impact on individuals, families, and the wider community. 'Below are some links to support services available for residents who may have been affected, including emotional well-being support and guidance on accessing further assistance.

' A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said in a statement last week the deaths were being treated as 'unexpected'. 'Detectives are investigating after three people died following a fall from height on Wednesday,' they said. 'At 7.29am officers, the London Ambulance Service, London's Air Ambulance and the London Fire Brigade attended a high-rise block of flats on Churchyard Row, Elephant and Castle, following reports that people had fallen from height.

'At the scene, three people – a man, a woman and a child – were found to have sadly died, despite resuscitation attempts by first responders. 'Their deaths are currently being treated as unexpected. There were no other reported injuries. Work is underway to formally identify those who died.

'Their next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. ' Southwark Coroners Court told the Daily Mail: 'This matter has been referred to this office.

The block is said to be London's tallest residential building and boasts views that 'make the Shard jealous' Each flat includes a large living, dining and kitchen area decked out with premium Siemens appliances, Danish designer furniture and a yellow-tinted private balcony with glass barriers 'The Metropolitan Police are currently conducting their investigation, and we are providing assistance where necessary. No further comment will be made at this stage.

' The UNCLE building, which boasts some 458 opulent apartments, offers residents a gym, 24/7 concierge and security, a co-working space and underground parking. The block also now has a 300-seat theatre leased to the Southwark Playhouse, as well as a sky lounge, with incredible views over London that 'make the Shard jealous'. Residents can also see the London Eye, Wembley Stadium and the River Thames from their balconies.

The apartments are mostly rented by international students from wealthy backgrounds in East Asia and middle-class young professionals. One-bedroom studio flats in the block cost £2,700 a month while two-bedroom apartments cost £3,800 a month to rent. Each flat includes a large living, dining and kitchen area decked out with premium Siemens appliances, Danish designer furniture and a yellow-tinted private balcony with glass barriers.

Most of the residents are students studying at local universities, with Kings College London, London South Bank and University of Arts all within walking distance. Only a few families inhabit the modern apartments. Building work on the 142-metre tower was finished in 2018. More than 500 asylum seekers were once housed there, dubbing the building a 'hotel from hell'.

The block was known as Highpoint tower before it was redeveloped by Canadian property group Realstar Living and rebranded as UNCLE Elephant and Castle.





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