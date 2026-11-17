Xavier Nungarary, 17, died after a Sept. 30 fall over a fourth-floor balcony at Benjamin Franklin High School.

The parents of a 17-year-old boy who died after falling from a fourth-floor balcony at his high school are now taking legal action. Lolita Lopez reports for NBC4 at 3 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2026.

The parents of a 17-year-old Benjamin Franklin High School student who died after falling over a fourth-floor balcony on the Highland Park campus announced Monday that they are moving forward with legal action.against the Los Angeles Unified School District. One claim filed in October alleging negligence has been rejected, clearing the way for the filing of a lawsuit, the family's attorney said Monday at a news conference with Xavier's family.

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"I just want answers from the district because they failed my son," said mother Lilia Nungarary. "All they said was, the case is under police investigation. " Claims typically offer a timeline for the defendant to approve or reject a proposal. If rejected, the plaintiff can move ahead with the filing of a lawsuit..

Police have said there is no evidence of four play, but the LAPD said it is aware of videos circulating on social media that appear to show the teen being verbally attacked by another student inside a classroom. Other videos appear to show a teacher trying to break up the altercation before Xavier was punched in the face. The 17-year-old then appeared to run down a hall before falling over the railing of the school's fourth floor.

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"Our hearts remain with the family, friends, and school community grieving this loss," a LAUSD spokesperson said. "Every student deserves to feel safe, supported, and respected at school. Los Angeles Unified remains committed to providing a safe and nurturing learning environment and supporting students’ well-being. While the district does not comment on pending or potential litigation, we take concerns about student safety seriously.

" A second claim was announced Monday by the boy's father against the LAUSD. His attorney said the district has 45 days to respond to the claim. If it is rejected, they plan to move forward with a lawsuit, the attorney said.