Tyrie Howse, 16, was shot and killed earlier this month following an encounter with a Henry County police officer outside a Krispy Kreme in Stockbridge.

The family of a Black teenager in Georgia who was killed in a police shooting said Tuesday that it wants transparency and called on the police department to release the officer body camera footage.

The 16-year-old, identified by the family and its attorneys as Tyrie Howse, was shot and killed Nov. 3 following an encounter with a Henry County police officer outside a Krispy Kreme in Stockbridge, about 21 miles southeast of Atlanta. Howse’s mother said Tuesday at a news conference that her son had left his cellphone somewhere the night before and went to get it.

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She was a few minutes from picking him up from the Krispy Kreme parking lot when he was shot, she said. Preliminary information released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a Henry County police officer approached Howse and a 17-year-old in the parking lot of a Krispy Kreme, The officer briefly spoke with the teens “before giving verbal commands for the 17-year-old to take his hands out of his pockets,” the release says.

Authorities have not said what prompted the officer to approach the teens. The GBI said the 17-year-old “passed a handgun” to Howse, who allegedly ran away from the area with the gun, according to the release.

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“The 16-year-old did not drop the gun, and the officer shot at the 16-year-old, hitting him. Medical aid was provided to the 16-year-old. The 16-year-old was pronounced deceased on scene,” the GBI said. No officers were injured, and a firearm was recovered from the scene, according to the GBI.

The officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation, police said. Attorneys Ben Crump and Harry Daniels, who are representing Howse’s family, said they have viewed witness video showing the aftermath of the shooting and cannot see a firearm in the video they viewed. They called on officials to release the body camera footage.

“There’s nothing stopping this Henry County Police Department or this Henry County district attorney from being transparent and showing the video,” Crump said at the news conference. He said Howse, a junior at Woodland High School, was an honor roll student who dreamed of becoming a pediatric nurse.

“I fail to understand why the most dangerous thing in America to police seems to be young Black people running away from them,” he said.that it asked the GBI to investigate the shooting and that it was aware of calls to release the body camera footage and other evidence, but “any potential release must be evaluated in coordination with the appropriate investigative and legal authorities. ”The GBI said the investigative case file will be turned over to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office for review once completed.

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“Once the GBI completes its investigation and submits its findings, our office will conduct a thorough and independent review of the entire case file to determine whether criminal charges are warranted,” the district attorney’s office said. “Our decision will be guided solely by the facts, the evidence, and the applicable law. ”