Family of Orange County woman allegedly shot by off-duty deputy call accidental claimbogus

The suspect, Aimee Hidalgo, is charged with voluntary manslaughter for allegedly fatally shooting her 35-year-old fiancée in their Tustin apartment in August 2025. Hidalgo's hearing on Friday was continued.

The family of Brittany Shaw showed up in court today for the preliminary hearing of her fiancée, who allegedly accidentally shot and killed Shaw, calling those claims"bogus" "An accident is one or two shots, not nine shots.

My sister was shot nine times," Shaw's sister Janeae Parrish said outside of court on Friday.

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"My sister, or Aimee, walked the dog every morning, so it's a very habitual thing that occurred, so to say it's an intruder is bogus," Parrish said. Prosecutors say Shaw, who worked in the Orange County Jail, was shot and killed after she returned from an early, daily morning walk with her dog. Ring footage shows Shaw leaving the couple's studio apartment at 5:10 a.m. and returning at 5:20 a.m. on Aug. 8, 2025.

Prosecutors confirm that Shaw was shot nine times, including in the head at close range. Hidalgo, an off-duty Orange County Sheriff's Department deputy at the time of the shooting, called 911 and administered CPR on Shaw, according to prosecutors. In the days after the shooting, Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner told CBS LA that Hidalgo"was afraid of an intruder, thought there was an intruder," and shot Shaw.

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Months after the investigation began, Hidalgo turned herself in to Tustin police after she was charged with one felony count of voluntary manslaughter and one felony enhancement of personal use of a firearm. She remains free on bail and on administrative leave from the sheriff's department, where she was assigned to the Orange County Jail.

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