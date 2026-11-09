Family of Missing Kent Man Austin Leming Seeks Closure After Arrest

Karen Leming appeals for information on her son Austin, who vanished nearly five years ago, offering a $34,000 reward as police arrest suspect Brian Mares.

Nearly five years have passed since Austin Leming vanished without a trace from his apartment complex in Kent , leaving his family in a painful state of limbo. While law enforcement officials have identified a suspect and issued a death certificate, the physical remains of Austin Leming have never been recovered. His mother, Karen Leming , is publicly appealing to the community for any clues that could finally reveal his whereabouts and bring an end to the uncertainty.

Kent Police Arrest Brian Mares

Kent Police arrested Brian Mares , a 46-year-old man, last November following an investigation that uncovered blood and other physical evidence inside Mares ’ apartment. Although the medical examiner has officially issued a death certificate for Austin Leming , the absence of a body means the case remains unresolved in the eyes of his loved ones. The arrest of Brian Mares represents a significant step in the legal process, but it does not provide the family with the answers they desperately need regarding the final disposition of Austin Leming .

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Karen Leming Seeks Closure

Karen Leming describes her son as a hardworking individual with a vibrant personality who was deeply devoted to his own child. She recalled that Austin Leming operated a landscaping business and possessed significant craftsmanship skills, creating live-edge benches and tables. Despite the arrest of Brian Mares , Karen Leming noted that detectives have not shared extensive details of the investigation with the family, leaving them in the dark about the specific circumstances of the disappearance.

$34,000 Reward Offered

The family is offering a $34,000 reward for any information that leads to the location of Austin Leming ’s remains. Karen Leming emphasized the profound emotional toll of not being able to bury her son, stating that healing is impossible without closure. She urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 800-222-TIPS, noting that tips can be submitted anonymously to protect the identity of the informant.

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Appeal for Public Assistance

Karen Leming framed her plea for help in terms of universal dignity, asking if anyone would want others to come forward if their own loved one disappeared. She stressed that finding Austin Leming ’s body is essential for giving him the proper respect and dignity he deserves in life and death. Her appeal highlights the ongoing struggle many families face when law enforcement resolutions do not provide the physical evidence needed for mourning and legal finality.

Investigation Remains Active

While Brian Mares faces legal consequences for his alleged involvement, the investigation into the location of Austin Leming ’s remains continues. The family's request for public assistance underscores the limitations of police resources in recovering scattered or hidden evidence. As the case remains open, Kent Police and the family hope that a tip from the community will finally resolve the mystery that has persisted for nearly five years.