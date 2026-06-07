Family of killer California mom who slaughtered husband and 6-day-old reveals chilling final hours before bloodbath

A California family’s joyful gathering just hours after welcoming a newborn turned into a horrifying murder-suicide, after authorities say a mother fatally shot her husband and two young children b…

, after authorities say a mother fatally shot her husband and two young children before taking her own life in North Hills. Marine Basmajian, 30, killed her husband Khajag Basmajia, 31, and their two children, 2-year-old Alec and six-day-old baby Ella, inside the family’s home on Londelius Street on May 27, just before 8 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities say a mother fatally shot her husband and two young children before taking her own life in North Hills. Officials said the couple’s home situation had recently shifted after they were staying temporarily at Khajag’s parents’ residence in North Hills The tragedy unfolded in a home tied to Khajag’s parents, where the couple had been living after their Winnetka property was reportedly burglarized twice in two years.

After the first burglary, Khajag purchased a handgun for protection, the same firearm later used in the killings, according to relatives. Family members said the household had gathered to celebrate the birth of infant Ella, who was just six days old. Arthur Shamlyan, Marine’s brother, described the scene, saying:Some believe Marine may have been suffering from severe postpartum psychosis, a condition that can cause a break from reality following childbirth, bringing hallucinations, delusions, confusion and extreme mood changes.

Shamlyan said: “Postpartum depression is the only thing that we can think of because what she did was not like her. ”Jam Press/GoFundME Authorities say a mother fatally shot her husband and two young children before taking her own life in North Hills.





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