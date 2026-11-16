Family of hit and run victim in Pacific Beach hopes to create a lasting memorial

The family of six-year-old Hudson O'Loughlin wants to turn the site of the tragedy into a place that honors their son's life in a permanent way.

The family of six-year-old Hudson O'Loughlin wants to turn the site of the tragedy into a place that honors their son's life in a permanent way.

“That’s what I want people to think of when they see Hudson, that he was just pure joy and he just loved everything and every person,” Juliana Kapovich said. For Kapovich and her family, the last few months have been an uphill battle as they learn to live without her 6-year-old son, Hudson O’Loughlin.

Also read High surf, 12-foot waves shut down Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach piers

“Mommy loves you and I just work hard every day to make him proud and make the world better in his honor and I just do the best I can,” Kapovich said. A growing memorial featuring photos of Hudson and a ghost bike sits by the alley at Ingraham Street in Pacific Beach, where he was struck while riding his bike. According to San Diego police, the driver ran over him twice fleeing the scene.

“There’s many layers of what we are navigating as a family, but it’s been incredibly difficult, but I think what gets us through is the love of our community and our family and that really just lifts us up in times when we didn’t think we could move forward,” Kapovich said. The accused driver, 33-year-old Tiffany Sanchez pleaded not guilty to the felony charges, including gross vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run causing death, and driving without a license.

Advertisement

Court documents filed last Monday show that Sanchez defense attorney requested mental health diversion. If granted, Sanchez would waive her right to a speedy trial and would consent to the necessary treatment, according to court documents.

In addition to seeking justice, Kapovich hopes to honor her son’s memory in a more lasting way. She is calling for a partnership with the city and community to transform the site of the tragedy from a place of pain and anguish into something more hopeful.

“I think a mural would be very nice. Either at a local school or someone who has a wall that we can do a mural on. Or even a tiny mural on the free library is a potential idea as well,” Kapovich said. The mural would serve as a tribute to her son, celebrating his joy, deep love for nature, and tenacity for life.

“Hudson to me fully represents what it is to love and I think if we moved though our life with love that many of the issues that we have here today wouldn’t be here. I think if we considered our driving habits and we understood that life is so precious and the things that we do can really impact somebody else’s life,” Kapovich said.