Family of Henry Nowak's Killer Ostracised as Sikh Community Reels from Murder Fallout

The family of Vickrum Digwa, who murdered Henry Nowak, faces ostracism and threats. The Sikh community in Southampton is angered by Digwa's actions, fearing reprisals and damage to their reputation. Digwa, a Nihang Sikh, was jailed for life, sparking protests and highlighting tensions over weapon traditions.

The family of Vickrum Digwa, the man convicted of murdering 18-year-old Henry Nowak, have been ostracised by the Sikh community in Southampton as the case ignites a national debate on knife crime and religious symbolism.

Digwa, 23, repeatedly stabbed Henry in a brutal attack before lying to police that his victim had been racist, a claim that sparked widespread outrage. Henry was handcuffed by officers as he lay dying on the pavement, despite telling them I can't breathe. Digwa was sentenced to life in prison on Monday, triggering mass protests in the city that turned violent.

The Daily Mail revealed that members of Digwa's family have gone into hiding fearing reprisals, and now it emerges that the wider Sikh community also fears being unfairly targeted due to the febrile atmosphere. Local Sikhs express anger at the Digwa family for bringing trouble to our doorstep, blaming their failure to control Digwa's obsession with knives.

The killer's brother, Gurpreet Digwa, was filmed holding a Sikh ceremonial sword during a road rage incident outside a Hindu temple, further inflaming tensions. The family already faced criticism as mother Kiran Kaur awaits sentencing for assisting an offender by removing the murder weapon from the scene, a move her mother Bimla Kaur defended by saying She only did what any mother would have done.

Digwa and his family are Nihang Sikhs, a martial sect that prides itself on skill with swords and knives, claiming to be the commandos of the faith. Jas Singh, a Nihang who knew Digwa, denounced him as a fake Nihang, stating Yes, weapons are important to us, but they can only be used to protect the faith, uphold justice and defend the innocent, not kill them.

The Nihangs are an upright and noble people, but Digwa was a common thug and yob, no different to any other you commonly see on the streets of Britain. There is more to being a Nihang than owning weapons and dressing in a particular way. Another regular at the Gurdwara added: Digwa had a really bad temper, behaved badly and thought he could get away with anything.

A lot of people in this area didn't like him or his family and we'll be glad to see the back of them because they have disgraced us all. Even Digwa's own grandmother, Bimla Kaur, 75, said he corrupted the family's heritage by killing Henry. She told the Daily Mail: Vickrum was devoted to that way of life, it meant everything to him. But these weapons are not meant to be used on the innocent, so something has gone wrong.

This whole case has destroyed two families: Henry's and mine. And what also makes me sad is that our whole community is now being targeted with all this talk of banning kirpans. Separately, videos show Gurpreet Digwa brandishing a sword in a confrontation outside the Vedic Society Hindu Temple in Southampton last year.

The Nihangs, an ancient order of Sikhism formed 500 years ago to protect the religion from Muslim rulers, became known for bravery and ruthlessness with weapons like swords, knives, spears, and iron chains, earning a reputation as the army of Sikhism. Digwa regularly participated in combat sessions with an array of arms.

The murder has reignited debates about knife crime and the carrying of ceremonial weapons in public, with many in the Sikh community calling for a distinction between religious tradition and criminality. The Daily Mail's revelations about the Digwa family's conduct have deepened the rift, as local Sikhs seek to distance themselves from the family's actions.

The case highlights the challenges of balancing cultural practices with public safety, and the stigma that can arise when a community is associated with a heinous crime. As Henry Nowak's family grieves, the Sikh community in Southampton grapples with the fallout, hoping that the actions of one troubled individual do not define their entire faith





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