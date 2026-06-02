Family of Henry Nowak Murderer Charged with Weapons Offences Amid Police Conduct Outcry

Vickrum Digwa, already sentenced for murdering 18-year-old Henry Nowak, faces new weapons charges alongside his father and brother. The case has drawn scrutiny over police bodycam footage showing officers handcuffing the dying victim. The Digwa family has issued a public apology.

The killer of Henry Nowak was today charged with weapons offences along with his father and brother, allegedly carried out in the hours after Henry's murder.

Vickrum Digwa, 23, was yesterday jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years for stabbing Mr Nowak, 18, six times with a religious blade he was carrying in Southampton. He will appear in the city's magistrates' court this afternoon along with two more close relatives, the Crown Prosecution Service has said. The new charges came amid outrage at bodycam footage of police handcuffing Henry and ignoring his pleas for help-as his Sikh killer maliciously branded him a racist.

Vickrum Digwa was today charged with six counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place on December 4, 2025, the day after he murdered Mr Nowak. His father Moga, 52, is charged with the same offences on the same date. His son, Vickrum's brother, Gurpreet, 27, is also charged with six counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place on December 4.

In a 30-second clip, Digwa can be seen performing a 'Gatka' with his older brother Gurpreet, right. Both men have been charged with offences along with their father. Gurpreet is also charged with one count of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place on December 4, one count of possessing a prohibited weapon on the same day and two counts of possessing a knife or bladed article in a public place, also on December 4.

The three men are due to appear together at Southampton Magistrates' Court this afternoon at 1.30pm. Vickrum's mother, Kiran Kaur, awaits sentencing for assisting an offender by taking the knife used to kill the 18-year-old in Southampton back to the nearby family home. The 53-year-old will be sentenced on July 17.

After Vickrum Digwa falsely claimed Henry had torn off his turban, Hampshire Police officers pulled Mr Nowak along the ground as he begged for help, telling them he had been stabbed and could not breathe. Despite struggling to speak and being in agony, Henry was then ordered to place his hands in the cuffs.

The killer did not know Mr Nowak but told a 'wicked lie' to officers that he had been subjected to racist abuse, punched, and had his turban knocked off. Today Vickrum's family apologised to the family of his murder victim Henry Nowak-and for bringing the Sikh Community into 'disrepute'. Police body cam footage shows innocent victim Henry Nowak, 18, being forced into handcuffs by officers after he was stabbed repeatedly by a knife-obsessed Sikh man.

Murderer Digwa is seen lying to police as he tells them the teenager ripped off his turban in a racist attack. In a statement issued through Sikh PA, a charity which seeks to represent the Sikh community in the media, the unnamed family members said: 'The loss of a young life is a grief that no family should ever have to carry. We are deeply sorry for the pain and suffering the Nowak family has had to endure.

'We love Vickrum. We will continue to love him. That love does not stand in opposition to the sorrow we feel for the Nowak family. Both are real, and both will remain with us for the rest of our lives.

'We would give anything to turn back time so the path of both Henry and Vickrum never crossed that night. We cannot change what has happened, we just hope that no further pain is caused in its name.

'We apologise to the Sikh community for our son's actions which have unfairly brought the community into disrepute. 'We ask that this tragedy is not used by anyone to inflame division or hostility towards any community. 'We now ask for privacy as we come to terms with what lies ahead.





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Henry Nowak Murder Vickrum Digwa Weapons Charges Police Bodycam Sikh Community Southampton Stabbing Gatka

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