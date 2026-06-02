Family of Gangster 'Indian Dave' Speaks Out on Mysterious Death of Teen Fraudster Zac Brettler

For the first time, relatives of notorious gangland enforcer Verinder 'Indian Dave' Sharma have spoken about the death of Zac Brettler, the teenage fraudster who plunged from his riverside apartment into the Thames in 2018. Their account suggests Sharma may have attacked Brettler after discovering his claims of vast wealth were a lie, hours before the 19-year-old's fatal fall. The case has sparked a best-selling book and TV adaptation.

The family of a violent gangster, identified as the prime suspect in the mysterious death of London teenager Zac Brettler , has spoken publicly for the first time, offering a chilling new narrative into the events that preceded the 19-year-old's death.

Brettler, a middle-class public schoolboy from Maida Vale, jumped from the fifth floor of a luxury riverside apartment in 2018 and was found dead in the Thames. The only person with him at the time was notorious gangland enforcer Verinder Sharma, known as 'Indian Dave,' who later took his own life.

The case, a long-standing mystery, has now become the subject of a global best-selling book, 'London Falling: A Mysterious Death in a Gilded City,' and a major upcoming TV adaptation. Relatives of Sharma, speaking anonymously to the Daily Mail, allege that Brettler's death may have followed a violent confrontation after Sharma discovered that the teenager's claims of immense wealth were entirely fictitious.

Brettler had built an elaborate fantasy persona as the son of a Russian oligarch worth £200 million, attracting the attention of various shady individuals seeking to exploit the imagined fortune.

'Dave wanted the kid's money,' Sharma's family stated. 'And Dave found out that he did not have nearly as much money as he was telling everyone. So he called the kid in for a 'sit-down'. And Dave is not someone you mess with.

' This alleged 'sit-down' took place at Sharma's Thameside flat, from which Brettler would fall to his death hours later. In the hours before the fatal incident, Sharma reportedly sent a message demanding £10 million from 'the kid' and expressed violent intentions, using phrases like 'f*** him' and talking about cleaning blood and handling knives. Following this, bloodstains were observed on the flat's walls.

Sharma himself had cuts on his hand and nose, while Brettler sustained a broken jaw that medical examiners determined was not caused by his fall from the building. These details point to a possible physical altercation preceding the plunge. Sharma, a career criminal known for extreme violence as a debt collector and suspected of commissioning gangland hits, died by suicide a year after Brettler's death, reportedly due to pressure from the police investigation.

His relatives emphasized that he took the full truth of that night to his grave.

'We will never truly know what happened on the night Zac died because Dave took that secret with him to the grave,' they said. 'But knowing what we know of Dave, if he wasn't happy about something - or felt let down - you would soon know it. And that often meant violence.

' The family members admitted they always felt intimidated by Sharma and never directly questioned him about Brettler's death. 'We never asked him directly about what happened because he was not the sort of man you did that with, and he never spoke about his business,' they explained. 'Those of us who know him are still scared about speaking about Dave, he's left that kind of legacy. He was a very hard and mysterious man.

' Their first public comments constitute a significant new development in a case that continues to captivate the public, largely due to the stark contrast between Brettler's ordinary origins and his extraordinary deceptions. The book and TV adaptation detail Brettler's upbringing in a comfortable but not wealthy North London family. His father, Matthew Brettler, was a director at a financial services firm, and his mother, Rachelle, a freelance journalist.

They lived in leafy Maida Vale, and Zac attended the exclusive Mill Hill School, where he was a good athlete in cricket and tennis. Surrounded by the children of international millionaires, Zac became embarrassed by his family's modest Mazda and began fabricating stories to elevate his status. These began with harmless boasts, like claiming friendship with footballer Virgil van Dijk, and escalated to hiring chauffeur-driven limousines to pretend his family owned them.

His web of lies ultimately entangled him with dangerous criminal elements, culminating in his tragic death and the enduring enigma surrounding the final hours of his life





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